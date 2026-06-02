Christian loses case to remove LGBT symbols from workplace

Staff writer
lgbt
 (Photo: Unsplash)

A Christian who claimed that LGBT imagery caused him mental distress at work has lost a second employment tribunal.

Mark Jennings’ case began in 2024 when he was offered a job as a work coach in Canterbury. However, before starting work, Jennings requested that all LGBT symbols be removed from the workplace, including items like pronoun badges as well as rainbow flags.

His potential workplace agreed not to display Pride flags in Jennings’ part of the office, but refused to completely eliminate LGBT symbols from the workplace. In response Jennings initiated legal action, claiming he had been discriminated against on the basis of his religion and that the Department of Work and Pensions had not made proper accommodations for him.

Jennings claimed that as both a Roman Catholic and an evangelical, he believed gender ideology to be satanic, that trans ideology caused him “great anxiety”, and that LGBT symbols caused him “distress” due to a mental health condition.

Unusually, Jennings typically attends a Roman Catholic church as well as two evangelical churches for Sunday services.

As an alternative to removing LGBT symbols, Jennings suggested he be allowed to work from home. However, this was deemed unsuitable as the job required him to conduct in-person interviews with job seekers.

Judge Daniel Wright dismissed Jennings’ case, saying that had the employer acceded to Jennings’ demands it could have opened itself up to harassment claims from other employees.

Jennings has previously made similar arguments. He argued that NatWest displaying a rainbow set off his “phobia of Pride-related paraphernalia”. That case was also dismissed.

While Jennings’ case is thought to be unique, The Christian Institute has launched its own legal action against the Civil Service. The Institute has argued that by endorsing LGBT events the Civil Service has brought its neutrality into question and could be seen to be discriminating against Christians who believe in traditional sexual ethics.

VitaUp Beet Root Gummies with CoQ10 & Grape Seed - Nitric Oxide Circulation Support (60 Count)
$0 $27.91
51% OFF
G Gradual Men's Athletic Workout T-Shirt - Moisture Wicking Cooling Short Sleeve Running Tee
$9.89 $19.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
49% OFF
Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper
$14.99 $29.51
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
50% OFF
Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets
$9.9 $19.99
40% OFF
ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque
$132 $219.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
50% OFF
LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)
$0 $149.99
12% OFF
Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4
$395.99 $449.99
23% OFF
Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support
$279.99 $363.99
26% OFF
Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)
$19.9 $26.9
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Churches urged to prioritise family-based care over orphanages for vulnerable children
Churches urged to prioritise family-based care over orphanages for vulnerable children

The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) has called on churches, ministries and Christian donors worldwide to move away from long-term institutional care for vulnerable children and instead invest in family-based alternatives to orphanages such as reunification, foster care, kinship care and adoption.

Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Spain
Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Spain

The Vistalegre Palace in Madrid became the epicenter of Spanish Protestantism this weekend. Thousands of people gathered on May 30–31 to participate inthe Festival of Hope, a massive evangelistic effort coordinated by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in collaboration with local church leadership, according to Diario Cristiano Internacional.

London Jesus March draws 7,000 people
London Jesus March draws 7,000 people

Participants were encouraged not to bring national flags or political placards.

Christian loses case to remove LGBT symbols from workplace
Christian loses case to remove LGBT symbols from workplace

A Christian who claimed that LGBT imagery caused him mental distress at work has lost a second employment tribunal.

Today's Top Deals

VitaUp Beet Root Gummies with CoQ10 & Grape Seed - Nitric Oxide Circulation Support (60 Count)

$0
$27.91 0% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's Athletic Workout T-Shirt - Moisture Wicking Cooling Short Sleeve Running Tee

$9.89
$19.99 51% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper

$14.99
$29.51 49% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets

$9.9
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque

$132
$219.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal

LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)

$0
$149.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4

$395.99
$449.99 12% OFF
View Deal

Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support

$279.99
$363.99 23% OFF
View Deal

Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)

$19.9
$26.9 26% OFF
View Deal