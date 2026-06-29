Scripture being distributed to football fans at FIFA World Cup

(Photo: FIFA)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a platform for Bible societies and Christian ministries across North America to distribute Scripture resources, organize prayer initiatives and engage fans with the Christian message.

Across the tournament's three host countries, organizations have launched efforts that combine soccer, Bible engagement, evangelism and prayer. While the programs vary, they share a common goal: using the global attention surrounding the World Cup to reach new audiences.

Scripture resources for young athletes in the United States

In the United States, the American Bible Society promoted the Youth Sports New Testament, a special edition of the New Testament designed for young athletes, coaches, parents and team leaders. The resource includes Bible readings, personal testimonies and materials that connect values such as perseverance, discipline, leadership and teamwork with faith.

The organization said the resource helps young people apply biblical principles both on and off the field. The project is part of a broader effort to engage younger generations with Scripture through sports.

World Cup outreach efforts in Mexico

In Mexico, the Mexican Bible Society has participated in World Cup outreach efforts by developing materials tailored to soccer fans. As reported by Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition, the organization produced an evangelistic booklet titled Determined to Do What Is Right!, which combines tournament-related content with a presentation of the Christian message and salvation.

The booklet is part of a broader initiative led by evangelical churches and ministries in Mexico. Organizers plan to distribute thousands of evangelistic resources and mobilize volunteers in host cities to share the gospel through personal conversations, public events and printed materials.

Devotional and prayer resources in Canada

In Canada, the Canadian Bible Society has made available a devotional series called FIFA World Cup 30-Day Devotionals through its My Bible platform. The online resource offers 30 days of Bible readings and reflections inspired by the tournament.

Each devotional includes Scripture passages, reflection questions and prayer prompts. The series encourages fans to connect the excitement of the World Cup with biblical themes such as hope, perseverance, unity and trust in God.

Another international initiative, Bible World Cup Journey, invites participants to follow the tournament through daily Bible readings and prayers for the competing teams and the nations they represent.

Organizers say the World Cup provides a unique opportunity to encourage Bible engagement on a global scale. The project includes resources for churches, families, youth groups and soccer fans interested in approaching the tournament from a spiritual perspective.

These efforts reflect a broader trend among Bible societies worldwide. As major global events attract billions of viewers, organizations are increasingly developing resources that connect Scripture with cultural moments and reach people who may not normally engage with churches or religious programs.

The expanded tournament, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and featuring 48 national teams, has prompted Bible societies and Christian ministries to develop new outreach efforts aimed at fans, athletes and visitors from around the world.

© Diario Cristiano