Lib Dem Christians call for investigation into party after discrimination case

Staff writer
David Campanale
David Campanale

The Liberal Democrat Christian Forum (LDCF) has called for an investigation into the party following an admission that it unlawfully discriminated against a potential MP over his Christian faith.

David Campanale was deselected as the party's prospective MP candidate for Sutton and Cheam and replaced by Luke Taylor ahead of the 2024 election. Taylor was subsequently elected.

Campanale, a lay Anglican, alleged a two-year campaign against him by local party members allied with LGBT activists. Following a four-year legal battle, the Lib Dems agreed to pay Campanale damages after admitting the party “unlawfully discriminated” against him over “his protected beliefs”. 

This week a civil court in London will begin considerations into the possible damages and costs owed to Campanale.

In the latest development Olivia Honeyman, Chair of the LDCF, said, “This case is not just about Sutton and Cheam. It exposes failings at multiple levels in the Party - local, regional and national - which have all discriminated by their actions or lack of actions.”

In correspondence to the party, the LDCF has said there may be a hidden “provision, criterion or practice” within the party against Christians and those who believe in biological sex.

Former Lib Dem MP John Pugh said on behalf of the LDCF, “Launching an investigation would send a message that Liberal Democrats are serious about discrimination.”

It is not the first time the Liberal Democrats have faced scrutiny over their attitude towards practising Christians. 

In 2015 party came under the leadership of Tim Farron, making the Lib Dems the only major party led by someone for whom Christianity was a core part of their identity. It was not to last. In 2017 Farron stepped down, stating that leading the party had become incompatible with his Christian faith.

Campanale's deselection drew widespread criticism at the time, including from the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, who said it set a "worrying" precedent and that "it may be impossible” for Christians to stand as parliamentary candidates for the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems have insisted they are "home to people of all faiths and none, including many Christians".

"Three Liberal Democrat MPs in neighbouring seats to Sutton and Cheam are practising Christians including party leader Ed Davey," it said. 

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