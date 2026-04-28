Why the ‘War Cry’ still sounds on Britain’s high streets

When Queen Victoria sat on the British throne, and Benjamin Disraeli was her prime minister, a Christian newspaper was launched that can still be found on the nation’s streets nearly 150 years later.

In 1879, as British soldiers fought the Anglo-Zulu war in southern Africa, the Salvation Army began publishing ‘The War Cry,’ a publication that continues today as a vital means of outreach for the evangelical Christian charity.

A United States ‘War Cry’ was first published in 1881 and is one of numerous editions published overseas.

I’m a big fan of ‘The War Cry’ and buy a copy every time I see it on sale from a Salvation Army member in London or on a local high street. The publication’s long life is clear evidence that printed publications still have a role to play in a digital world - and can form an important part of Christian mission alongside in-person and online outreach.

As someone who has been involved in Christian communications for more than 50 years, I am impressed at how ‘The War Cry’ always seek to be relevant – and challenging – to non-church readers.

Recent editions have featured Premier League club AFC Bournemouth explaining the meaning of a Bible verse on a player’s bandage, lessons in honesty from a new ITV spy drama, and a Christian mother explaining why she chose home schooling for her daughter.

Each edition includes information on how to become a Christian, and a prayer to commit one’s life to Christ. New believers can apply to receive free information about the faith.

Salvation Army corps are encouraged to distribute copies through their networks and community activities. In past years, significant numbers were sold at local pubs, with the ‘Sally Army’ seller being a familiar sight among weekend drinkers.

Today, the Salvation Army reports that ‘The War Cry’ reaches around 1.7 million readers in the UK and Ireland alone, and raises around £1.6 million to support community projects.

I also have a personal connection. For 90 years, ‘The War Cry’ was printed in St Albans, north of London, not far from the church where I minister.

The Salvation Army’s Campfield Press produced the newspaper from 1901 to 1991 and, at one time, the Press had its own railway siding to speed distribution across the country. A member of our congregation worked at the Campfield Press for many years.

The War Cry’s name, explains the publishers, “refers to our battle for people’s hearts and souls as we promote the positive impact of the Christian faith and The Salvation Army’s fight for greater social justice.”

The Salvation Army began on the streets of East London in 1865 when Methodists, William and Catherine Booth, abandoned the traditional concept of a church pulpit to take God’s word directly to the people.

Their work included setting up shelters for people who were homeless, a family-tracing service, running soup kitchens, helping people living in the slums, and setting up rescue homes for women fleeing domestic abuse and prostitution. The couple also oversaw the world’s first free labour exchange and campaigned to improve working conditions.

Today, The Salvation Army is a church and charity active in virtually every corner of the world serving in more than 130 countries.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.