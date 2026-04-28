More details of Steve Maile arrest emerge

Staff writer
Steve Maile
Steve Maile being arrested by three officers. (Photo: X)

Further details about the arrest of Pastor Steve Maile in Watford have emerged.

Footage of the arrest of Maile, the senior pastor of Oasis City Church in Watford, went viral online.

According to the Christian Legal Centre, which is representing Maile, the assault allegations were dropped, but Maile remains under investigation for “alleged hate-related public order offences connected to comments critical of Islam and LGBT lifestyles”.

Maile denies that anything he said amounted to an incitement to hatred or violence against anyone. He also denied assaulting anyone.

“I only ever preach or paraphrase the Bible. I plead with people to come to Jesus. I do not attack individuals. I love everyone," he said. 

According to Maile, he had been publicly preaching for around 10 minutes when the police intervened. It was apparently his criticism of Islam’s sometimes violent past that led to the arrival of officers.

After being released on bail, Maile released a video on Facebook alleging mistreatment by the police, saying he was “absolutely brutalised and victimised by the British police” and that he was in “excruciating pain” during his arrest.

Adding a note of defiance to his post, Maile said, “You will never ever stop Steve Maile from preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Maile later said he needed medical attention and splints due to injuries to his hands. The pastor also said that police did not explain the grounds of his arrest before he was forcibly taken to Watford Police Station.

He was held there for almost half a day and alleges being denied access to toilet facilities for prolonged periods. His family were also allegedly not informed about where he had been taken.

Maile said, “They have picked on the wrong man. It was an awful experience being arrested in front of my family and children. This is a gross injustice. I want to be acquitted. I want an apology. And I want to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. I will continue to preach in Watford and I am not afraid.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said, “Steve’s arrest is deeply troubling. A peaceful, Christian preacher was treated like a serious criminal for expressing his Christian beliefs and that Islam is a false religion in a public place.

"The footage raises fundamental questions about whether policing in this country is now criminalising Christianity while failing to apply the law equally and consistently. We are supporting Steve as he seeks justice, accountability, and an apology.”

Hertfordshire said they would not be commenting on Maile's arrest due to the ongoing police investigation. 

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