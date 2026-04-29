King Charles tells US Congress Christianity is his ‘firm anchor and daily inspiration’ during historic Washington address

King Charles III declared that Christianity remains a “firm anchor and daily inspiration” in his life as he delivered a landmark address to a joint session of the US Congress during his first official state visit to the US as monarch.

Speaking in Washington DC the King reflected openly on the role of faith in public and personal life, telling lawmakers: “For many here - and for myself - the Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us not only personally, but together as members of our community.”

The British monarch, who serves as Supreme Governor of the Church of England and holds the title “Defender of the Faith,” said his hope is rooted in Christian belief, noting that the liturgical calendar is still in the Easter season, “the season that most strengthens my hope.”

He added: “Having devoted a large part of my life to interfaith relationships and greater understanding, it is that faith in the triumph of light over darkness which I have found confirmed countless times.

“I believe, with all my heart, that the essence of our two nations is a generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion. To promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value all people, of all faiths and of none.”

King Charles also referenced his long-standing commitment to interfaith dialogue, saying he had witnessed “the profound respect that develops as people of different faiths grow in their understanding of each other.”

The address formed part of a four-day visit to the US by the King and Queen Camilla, at the invitation of President Donald Trump, as America marks the 250th anniversary of its founding.

It was the King's first address to Congress as monarch, following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke there in 1991. His grandfather, King George VI, became the first reigning British monarch to visit the US in 1939.

Marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Charles said: “This atrocity was a defining moment for America, and your pain and shock were felt around the whole world. We stood with you then. And we stand with you now in solemn remembrance of a day that shall never be forgotten.”

The King said he and Queen Camilla would travel to New York later in the trip to honour victims and their families.

He also pointed to NATO’s invocation of Article 5 after the attacks and highlighted the military cooperation between the UK and US in conflicts including the two World Wars, Afghanistan and the ongoing support for Ukraine.

He remarked: “Today … that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace.”

The King returned to one of the causes he has championed for decades: environmental protection.

He warned lawmakers of “the collapse of critical natural systems” and said ignoring environmental threats would come “at our peril,” arguing that nature underpins both “prosperity” and “national security.”

Charles praised generations of Americans who have worked to preserve the nation’s “most precious and irreplaceable asset,” from rural communities to political and civic leaders.

He also celebrated diversity as a source of national strength, saying that America’s founders were helped by the country’s diversity.

“In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today,” he said.

In his closing remarks, the King urged America not to become “ever more inward-looking” and called for renewed international cooperation.

“To the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world,” he said.