Pride and the Gospel: the way of self or the way of Christ?

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With June comes what is commonly known as “Pride Month”, a time dedicated to "celebrating" the LGBTQ+ community. While much could be said about the wider cultural conversations surrounding this month, I want to focus on the word pride itself.

The term was originally adopted as a response to the shame, rejection and mistreatment many people in the community experienced. In that sense, it is understandable why the language of pride emerged. Yet as Christians, our understanding of pride is shaped not primarily by culture, but by Scripture.

According to the Bible, to take pride in oneself for its own sake is, at its heart, the root of all sin (Proverbs 16:18; 1 John 2:16). To understand why, we must go back to the beginning.

In the Garden of Eden, the serpent tempted Eve with the promise that she could be “like God” if she ate from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (Genesis 3:4-5). The temptation was not simply about gaining knowledge; it was about independence from God. It was the desire to determine good and evil on one's own terms rather than trusting the Creator (Genesis 3:6; Romans 1:21-22).

This temptation reflects the rebellion that had already taken place in Satan himself. Though created to serve God and minister to His creation – mankind – as an angel, he became dissatisfied with his appointed place (Ezekiel 28:14-15; Jude 1:6). Rather than delighting in God's authority, he desired his own. He no longer wished to be a creature under God but sought to exalt himself and be like the Creator, God (Isaiah 14:13-14). At the core of that rebellion was pride - the desire for self-rule, self-exaltation and autonomy from God (Ezekiel 28:17; 1 Timothy 3:6).

Through Adam and Eve's disobedience – the fall - this same pride entered the human race and brought separation from God (Romans 5:12; Genesis 3:23-24). Scripture tells us that “we all like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way” (Isaiah 53:6). Whether expressed through sexual immorality, self-righteousness, greed, ambition or countless other sins, we all naturally seek to gratify our own desires and rule our own lives, rather than submit to God (Romans 3:10-12; Galatians 5:19-21; James 4:1-3; Romans 3:23; Jeremiah 17:9). Pride is not merely a problem for one group of people; it is the universal condition of humanity.

In many ways, the message behind Pride Month reflects this broader cultural belief that fulfilment is found in affirming and defining ourselves, and living according to our own wishes and desires. Yet the Christian faith teaches something radically different. True life is not found in self-exaltation but in surrender to God (Matthew 16:25; James 4:10). Freedom is not found in placing ourselves on the throne, but in gladly submitting to the One who created us (Romans 6:18; Galatians 5:1).

This is where the good news of the Gospel shines so brightly. Where humanity chose pride, Christ chose humility.

Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God, did not cling to His status or privileges (Philippians 2:6-8; Isaiah 53:3-4). He entered our fallen world, taking on human flesh and “becoming obedient even to death on a cross” (John 1:14; Philippians 2:8). Throughout His earthly life, He perfectly displayed humility, self-denial and complete obedience to the Father (Hebrews 5:8; John 6:38; Matthew 26:39).

Though He is the King of kings and Lord of lords, He did not use His authority to elevate Himself above others. Instead, He welcomed sinners, touched lepers, healed the sick, served the weak and showed compassion to the outcast (Luke 15:2; Mark 1:41; Matthew 9:35; Luke 4:18). He faced every temptation known to humanity yet remained without sin (Hebrews 4:15). At the cross, He bore the judgement that our rebellion in pride deserved, opening the way for sinners to be reconciled to God (Isaiah 53:5-6; 2 Corinthians 5:18-19; Romans 5:8).

The Christian life therefore follows the pattern of Christ. Jesus calls His disciples to deny themselves, take up their cross and follow Him (Luke 9:23; Mark 8:34). This does not mean losing our identity; rather, it means finding our true identity in Him (Galatians 2:20; Colossians 3:3). The path of discipleship is not self-glorification but self-surrender, trusting that God's wisdom is greater than our own and that His design leads to life (Proverbs 3:5-6; Isaiah 55:8-9; John 10:10).

As Christians, the only boast we ultimately have is in Christ (Galatians 6:14; 1 Corinthians 1:31). We do not celebrate ourselves as the source of our hope, righteousness or salvation. Instead, we glory in the One who loved us and gave Himself for us (Philippians 3:9; Romans 3:22-24; Galatians 2:20; Ephesians 5:2). Far from being shameful, surrendering ourselves to God is an act of faith - entrusting our lives to a sovereign, loving and infinitely wise Father (1 Peter 5:6-7; Proverbs 3:5-6; Romans 8:28).

Dear reader, whether you identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, support it, or simply find yourself wrestling with these questions, my prayer is that you would come to know Jesus Christ. He is not merely a moral teacher or religious figure; He is “the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). In Him, sinners find forgiveness, broken lives are restored, and proud hearts are transformed by grace.