Gloucester churches come together to bless River Avon amid pollution concerns

Blessing the River Avon (Photo: Diocese of Gloucester)

Churches in the Diocese of Gloucester have taken the concept of praying for good health, but also taking one’s medicine, into a whole new realm.

On Sunday Tewkesbury Abbey and St Mary’s Magdalene, Twyning will be gathering to bless the River Avon as part of a broader campaign against river pollution.

The event will begin with a High Mass at Tewkesbury Abbey at 10:30am. After the Mass a procession will make its way down to the river where the blessing will be given in the presence of the High Sheriff and local elected representatives.

St Mary’s Magdalene will be organising a riverside stroll and a scavenger hunt before a blessing is held at St Chad’s Well.

The blessings are timed to coincide with The Great Big Green Week and are being supported by the Safe Avon Project which says that the amount of untreated sewage being released into the Avon by water company Severn Trent has been “increasing year on year”.

In 2025 Severn Trent recorded 546 sewage discharges into the Warwickshire Avon, lasting a total of 3,361 hours. The company says it is working to reduce storm overflow spills and is investing £160m towards improving river health.

Reflecting on the upcoming events, Rev Canon Nick Davies, Vicar of Tewkesbury, said, “In the Bible, water is the ‘stuff of life’ – a sacred gift that reflects God’s love for the world. From the first moments of Creation to the water used in baptism, it is central to God’s plan for a healthy, flourishing earth.

“This is why protecting our rivers is a matter of faith. Currently, our rivers are sick. By blessing the Avon, we are not just performing a ceremony; we are committing ourselves to stand up for nature. We cannot remain silent while a gift from God is treated as a waste pipe.”