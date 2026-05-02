Pro-life campaign launched for Welsh Parliament elections

Staff writer
Welsh Assembly, Senedd, Welsh Parliament
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Right To Life UK has urged supporters to join a campaign encouraging Welsh politicians to sign pledges on the issues of abortion and assisted suicide.

Next week the people of Wales will be voting for members of the Welsh Parliament. Right To Life UK said their campaign would allow candidates to understand the strength of feeling on the issue among voters and would also give voters information on where the candidates stand.

The first of the pledges, the “both lives pledge”, commits candidates to overturning the recent law allowing abortion up to birth, ending sex-selective abortions, reducing the legal limit for abortion and putting a stop to “pregnancy discrimination” and unsafe abortions at home.

Abortion up to the point of birth was effectively legalised via an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill. The 24-week limit for abortions remains in place, meaning that medical professionals assisting an abortion after that point will face legal consequences, but a woman ending her pregnancy by her own means will face no sanctions.

The second pledge, the “end-of-life protection pledge”, calls for increased funding for palliative care and opposition to any further attempts to introduce medically assisted suicide.

Since 2000 there have been around 10 attempts to get some form of medically assisted suicide on the books. So far all of them have failed, although campaigners remain committed to continued attempts.

The most recent was a private member's bill put forward by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater. That bill ran out of time while facing scrutiny in the House of Lords and so failed. Critics warned that the proposed safeguards were extremely limited and left the system open to abuse and coercion.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said, “When candidates are asked to sign these pledges, it helps show future MSs [Members of the Welsh Parliament] that many local people care deeply about protecting vulnerable lives. It also helps make clear where candidates stand on abortion and assisted suicide, so voters have this vital information before polling day.”

52% OFF
Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets
$12 $24.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
20% OFF
LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station
$23.89 $29.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
23% OFF
Cordless Fuel Transfer Pump - 3.2 GPM Auto-Stop Pump for DeWalt 20V & Milwaukee 18V
$61.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
20% OFF
EVIQO 48 Amp NACS Level 2 EV Charger - Hardwired Smart WiFi Wall Charger for Tesla
$368.51 $458.55
44% OFF
Blackview ROCK 2 Pro 5G Rugged Smartphone - 32GB+256GB, 15000mAh Battery, NFC
$239.2 $427.14
60% OFF
GBK Women's Summer Tank Tops - Stylish, Comfortable, and Versatile
$7.98 $19.99
50% OFF
Ekuxom 3 Pack Skull Diamond Art Kits for Adults
$9.49 $18.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Pro-life campaign launched for Welsh Parliament elections
Pro-life campaign launched for Welsh Parliament elections

Candidates are being asked to make their positions on abortion and assisted suicide clear.

Thousands expected as ‘Jesus March’ returns to London for Pentecost
Thousands expected as ‘Jesus March’ returns to London for Pentecost

Thousands of Christians from across the UK are set to gather in central London this Pentecost weekend for a large-scale public event celebrating the Christian faith.

US churchgoers report stronger faith and renewed commitment five years after Covid pandemic
US churchgoers report stronger faith and renewed commitment five years after Covid pandemic

A major new survey of over 24,000 Christian churchgoers in the US suggests many believe their faith and congregational life have strengthened in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Israeli troops investigated after damage to solar panels in Christian village in Lebanon
Israeli troops investigated after damage to solar panels in Christian village in Lebanon

Israeli soldiers are under investigation after footage appeared to show military equipment being used to wreck solar panels in a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

Today's Top Deals

Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets

$12
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station

$23.89
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Fuel Transfer Pump - 3.2 GPM Auto-Stop Pump for DeWalt 20V & Milwaukee 18V

$61.99
$79.99 23% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

EVIQO 48 Amp NACS Level 2 EV Charger - Hardwired Smart WiFi Wall Charger for Tesla

$368.51
$458.55 20% OFF
View Deal

Blackview ROCK 2 Pro 5G Rugged Smartphone - 32GB+256GB, 15000mAh Battery, NFC

$239.2
$427.14 44% OFF
View Deal

GBK Women's Summer Tank Tops - Stylish, Comfortable, and Versatile

$7.98
$19.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekuxom 3 Pack Skull Diamond Art Kits for Adults

$9.49
$18.99 50% OFF
View Deal