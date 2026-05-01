Nick Vujicic responds to rumours he is dead by confirming he is alive and well

Leah MarieAnn Klett
Nick Vujicic
Nick Vujicic was born without limbs. YouTube/Saddleback Church

Amid viral claims he is either deathly ill or dead, Life Without Limbs founder Nick Vujicic has clarified he is “in good health” and debunked such reports as “false.” 

“We are pleased to report that I am in good health, and we would like to announce that there are many false reports, articles and posts that I’m diagnosed with cancer and even passed away. Although I’d like to go Home, there’s much more work to be done,” the 43-year-old Australian native told The Christian Post.

Numerous reports of the evangelist’s death or illness were circulated across various social media platforms this week and shared by thousands, along with sympathetic comments. Many of the posts featured AI-generated images of Vujicic in a hospital bed.

The husband and father of four, known globally for his message of resilience and faith despite being born without limbs, has been the subject of similar online hoaxes in the past, part of a broader pattern of misinformation targeting high-profile public figures.

In his statement to CP, Vujicic, who leads NickV Ministries, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing the Gospel and uniting the body of Christ, said he “especially” wants to be around to watch his new movie, “No Limbs, No Limits,” with his family in a theater. 

“We know life is short, and glad to report, I’m still here and doing what we can to help one more person find hope through God!” he said. 

The film, which hits the theaters Sept. 25, follows Vujicic’s story of overcoming intense depression and suicide attempts to reach billions with a message of hope and faith. The Australian was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by the absence of all four limbs. 

"To be able to see even one person feel that there is no hope, yet there is hope, is really, really, cool. It is touching, and it is honoring, and it is humbling," he told CP of why he’s dedicated his life to sharing the hope of the Gospel.

In addition to his speaking ministry, Vujicic has expanded into financial ventures aligned with his pro-life advocacy. In 2025, he launched ProLifeFintech, a Christian banking alternative aimed at offering services consistent with pro-life values.

The initiative stems from concerns he raised in 2021 about major financial institutions reportedly supporting abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.

“Just like Noah's saved lives, so we're going to save lives with ProLife Bank,” he told CP at the time. “It’s based on the understanding that God wants to take back His role and redistribute it through His faithful students.”

“In America, there have been 77 million abortions — that’s 23% of our population. And one in three Christians has had an abortion. I’m doing my part to rattle the cages of the Church to say, ‘You can't afford not to tell people that half the abortions in America are done by a Christian.'”

© The Christian Post

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