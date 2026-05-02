Israeli troops investigated after damage to solar panels in Christian village in Lebanon

Obianuju Mbah
Lebanon solar panels Debel
 (Photo: @Tasnimnews_EN)

Israeli soldiers are under investigation after footage appeared to show military equipment being used to wreck solar panels in a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

The incident reportedly took place in the village of Debel, where video clips circulating online appear to show diggers damaging solar installations and an industrial vehicle on the outskirts of the community, according to The Times of Israel

Local reports also allege that essential infrastructure - including water systems, homes, roads and olive groves - was affected during the operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

The developments come shortly after a separate controversy in the same village, where a soldier was filmed striking a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer. 

The act drew an unusually direct response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who publicly criticised the behaviour.

Debel lies between the Israeli border and the Litani River and is one of several predominantly Christian communities that were not initially instructed to evacuate when Israeli forces established a security zone in southern Lebanon. 

However, the reported damage has raised fresh concerns about the conduct of some troops operating in the area. 

Critics have suggested that religious motivations instead of natural security concerns may be influencing certain actions.

In response, the IDF confirmed that the latest incident is under review. 

As reported by The Telegraph, a spokesperson stated that the behaviour seen in the footage does not reflect the army’s values, adding that disciplinary steps would be taken if wrongdoing is confirmed.

The episode has emerged at a time of heightened scrutiny within the military. 

The soldiers involved in the earlier desecration of the Jesus statue have since been detained, with reports indicating they both received 30-day prison sentences and removed from combat service.

Efforts to restore the damaged religious symbol have already taken place, with a replacement provided by Italian forces serving with the United Nations mission in Lebanon.

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Israeli troops investigated after damage to solar panels in Christian village in Lebanon
Israeli troops investigated after damage to solar panels in Christian village in Lebanon

Israeli soldiers are under investigation after footage appeared to show military equipment being used to wreck solar panels in a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

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