Sam Allberry resigns after being 'disqualified' from ministry by church

Staff writer
Sam Allberry
Sam Allberry (Photo: Identity Project)

Sam Allberry, one of the leading apologists for the view that Christians can identify as same-sex attracted and celibate, has resigned from his position as associate pastor of Immanuel Church Nashville. 

He had been in the role since 2023 prior to his resignation, which came after he was “disqualified from gospel ministry” by the church elders after reportedly being in an “inappropriate relationship with an adult man in 2022". The church's leadership includes Barnabas Piper, the son of John Piper.

Protestia reports that the relationship had already ended before Allberry's appointment and that the church became aware of it in 2024 but did not believe his conduct amounted to disqualifying behaviour. The church leadership changed their position after new information came to light. 

In a statement the church said that his conduct had "constituted a serious breach of trust and a failure to walk in a manner worthy of the gospel". 

"The Elders are unanimous in their decision that Sam is currently disqualified from gospel ministry. Sam agrees with this decision and has resigned from Immanuel Church," they said.

They added, "Throughout this process, Sam has been repentant, humble, and cooperative with the Elders and outside counsel."

Allberry has also resigned from the Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics. 

The Gospel Coalition, which Allberry contributed to, said it would be removing his articles "per TGC policy and procedures".

"We are heartbroken over this news, and we continue to pray for Sam, Immanuel Church and everyone affected," it said. 

Living Out, which Allberry co-founded in the UK for Christians who identify as gay and celibate, said it would not be removing his articles as "his many past contributions to this site retain their value".

It said in a statement, "Living Out exists because of people like Sam, and for people like Sam. We continue to appreciate all that he has contributed to Living Out. Please join us in praying for Sam and everyone involved – and all of us impacted by this news."

Allberry has been one of the leading voices for the contested view that same-sex attraction is not sinful so long as it is not acted upon. He is the author of Is God Anti-Gay?, which is widely read in evangelical circles.

Church pastor and writer Michael Clary said he hoped Allberry's resignation would prompt discussion in the Church. 

"This was no random, moral failure, but the fruit of a system that refused to acknowledge 'same sex attraction' as a dangerous and sinful error, one that particularly aligns with the world’s agenda of normalizing every kind of sexual perversion," he said

"This is one of the most destructive forces in modern evangelicalism. And the whole godless enterprise needs to be dismantled, brick by brick, and burned to the ground."

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