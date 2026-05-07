Faith plays key role in young people’s mental wellbeing - study

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new study suggests that religion can play a significant role in shaping the mental health and emotional resilience of young people, particularly when it is expressed through positive coping practices.

The research, led by Dr Lydia Mannion of Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, examined how religious belief and practice intersect with psychological wellbeing among students.

Drawing on surveys and interviews with secondary school pupils across Ireland, the study highlights both the benefits and challenges associated with faith in young people’s lives.

Dr Mannion, writing in The Irish Catholic, said the research was inspired by recurring conversations with students about the factors influencing their mental health.

She explained that religion kept coming up as something meaningful to them, noting that relatively little research has explored this connection in the Irish context.

The first stage of the study gathered responses from more than 100 students in senior cycle classes.

Participants were asked about three areas: the extent of their religious belief, how they use religion to cope with difficulties, and their overall mental wellbeing.

While most students identified with a religious tradition - predominantly Catholicism (80) - not all (55) expressed belief in God, pointing to a growing distinction between religious identity and personal faith among young people.

Students who engaged their religion positively to help them cope - such as through prayer, reflection, gratitude, or trusting in a higher purpose - tended to report higher levels of wellbeing, including greater resilience and a more robust sense of purpose.

By contrast, those who associated religion with guilt, fear, or feelings of abandonment were more likely to experience poorer mental health outcomes.

In follow-up interviews with a smaller group of students, many described faith as a practical source of support during stress, anxiety, and personal struggles.

Prayer was frequently cited as a calming and stabilising habit. Some students said it helped them manage overwhelming situations, offering a quiet space to reflect and regain composure.

Others pointed to the comfort of believing that difficult experiences have meaning or purpose, which helped them cope with uncertainty and setbacks.

Religious practices such as confession were also mentioned as helpful for processing guilt and achieving a sense of emotional relief. Faith appeared particularly significant during experiences of grief.

Beyond personal practices, the study found that religion can also contribute to a sense of social connection. Students involved in parish activities or youth groups reported benefits such as friendship, shared values, and opportunities for open discussion about beliefs.

Dr Mannion said educators, youth workers and parents have a role to play in helping young people engage with religion in a balanced and meaningful way - encouraging practices that promote reflection, hope, and emotional wellbeing, while also allowing space for questions and doubts.

She concluded: “Faith, for many of these students, is not simply a set of abstract beliefs, but a lived resource that shapes how they understand and respond to life’s challenges.

“In an era where young people face increasing pressures and uncertainty, these findings offer a valuable reminder of the role that faith can play in fostering resilience and flourishing.”