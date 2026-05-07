Church of England publishes report on mission funding impact

Staff writer
St Luke’s Blackburn
St Luke’s Blackburn (Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB) has published its annual review for 2025, outlining the results of its investment into mission and church growth activities.

The SMMIB said it had distributed £98 million to Church of England dioceses and £5.9 million to mission partners in a bid to “revitalise” parish churches and fund ministry, youth work, renovation and other mission projects.

As a result of the funding the Church says it expects to train 6,000 new leaders, 100 of whom will be curates.

The church pointed to a number of case studies, showing the impact of its funding.

One such was All Saints Hove in the Diocese of Chichester. Five years ago the church had just five children coming for Sunday worship. Additional funding allowed the church to support a children’s and youth minister and to keep the church open for mission activities during the week.

The church now has a playgroup and a community café and has gone from just five children to 140 children, parents and carers. Last year 17 children were baptised, the highest figure for more than a decade.

Another example was St Luke’s Blackburn, which has gone from a small aging congregation to a gathering of over 100 worshippers every Sunday.

The SMMIB said that to date programmes supported by national funding for strategic investment have led to the creation of 7,600 new leaders and the launching 1,500 new worshipping communities. It is believed such programmes have also accounted for 46,000 people joining the Church.

Carl Hughes, Chairman of the SMMIB, said, “We are delighted to share our annual review for 2025, and to see that strategic investment in local ministry is bearing fruit. There is much to celebrate and praise God for in the stories of thousands coming to know the love of Jesus Christ, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships with parishes, dioceses and mission organisations.”

40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
52% OFF
Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets
$12 $24.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
20% OFF
LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station
$23.89 $29.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
26% OFF
Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)
$19.9 $26.9
20% OFF
EVIQO 48 Amp NACS Level 2 EV Charger - Hardwired Smart WiFi Wall Charger for Tesla
$368.51 $458.55
73% OFF
Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains - Ultimate Privacy & Energy Efficiency
$12.99 $47.99
50% OFF
High Waist Tulip Hem Shirring Swim Skirt - Perfect for Beach and Pool
$11.49 $22.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
'Managerial' secularism becoming commonplace across Europe, says rights group
'Managerial' secularism becoming commonplace across Europe, says rights group

Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) says that governmental restrictions on religions freedom have reached their highest level in Europe in two decades.

Church of England publishes report on mission funding impact
Church of England publishes report on mission funding impact

Over £100m went to Church of England dioceses and mission partners.

Manipur Christians face 'grave and escalating humanitarian crisis'
Manipur Christians face 'grave and escalating humanitarian crisis'

Three years on the crisis is far from over.

Faith plays key role in young people’s mental wellbeing - study
Faith plays key role in young people’s mental wellbeing - study

A new study suggests that religion can play a significant role in shaping the mental health and emotional resilience of young people, particularly when it is expressed through positive coping practices.

Today's Top Deals

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets

$12
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station

$23.89
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)

$19.9
$26.9 26% OFF
View Deal

EVIQO 48 Amp NACS Level 2 EV Charger - Hardwired Smart WiFi Wall Charger for Tesla

$368.51
$458.55 20% OFF
View Deal

Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains - Ultimate Privacy & Energy Efficiency

$12.99
$47.99 73% OFF
View Deal

High Waist Tulip Hem Shirring Swim Skirt - Perfect for Beach and Pool

$11.49
$22.99 50% OFF
View Deal