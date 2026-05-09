Young Christians engaging with Bible more, survey finds

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A new report reveals surprising levels of Bible engagement among young people aged 15–30, despite the apparent increase in secularisation.

The Patmos Youth Report, drawn from the larger Patmos World Bible Attitudes Survey conducted by Gallup in partnership with the Patmos Initiative and United Bible Societies, offers one of the most comprehensive looks yet at global attitudes toward Scripture.

Surveying 91,000 people across 85 countries and territories, the study includes data from about 28,700 young respondents.

The report suggests that young Christians (particularly those aged 18–24) are engaging with the Bible more frequently than older generations. Globally, half of Christians in this age group report using the Bible on a weekly basis.

They also demonstrate higher confidence in discussing faith, telling Bible stories, and applying scripture to daily situations.

“Young Christians are more comfortable talking about faith,” the findings note, challenging narratives of widespread youth disengagement.

The report divides the world into seven “Patmos Clusters” based on shared cultural, economic, and religious contexts. Vibrant engagement stands out in majority-Christian clusters such as Latin America (Cluster 4) and sub-Saharan Africa (Cluster 7), which both exhibit high religiosity, regular Bible use, and strong interest in deeper study.

By contrast, secular Western contexts (Cluster 5: Europe, North America, Australasia) show declining Christian identity overall, though committed young believers remain actively engaged.

Interest in the Bible extends well beyond practising Christians. The survey estimates that 240 million non-Christians worldwide want to learn more about it, with young non-Christians in secular settings often showing greater curiosity than older generations.

Around 70% of respondents globally - including many non-Christians - agree that Bible stories are valuable for children.

Many young people, including “active-uncertain” segments, view the Bible as a source of wisdom and guidance for life’s big questions, despite their doubts. They tend to turn to digital tools like apps, videos and podcasts, as well as their friends rather than traditional church settings.

In secular Western clusters, indifference is common, with many viewing the Bible as having limited personal or social relevance.

In religiously diverse Asia (Cluster 6), awareness of the Bible is low: 56% of people have never heard of the Bible, and 75% say they know nothing about it.

Nominal Christianity persists in declining contexts - people who identify as Christian but show low engagement. Economic, political, and cultural hurdles further limit access in other regions.

Richard Powney, who co-authored the report, said, “This report shows that, in some contexts, young Christians are engaging with the Bible more frequently than older Christians.

"We were pleased to find that the report both confirms and challenges our expectations of young Christians today.”