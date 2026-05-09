Young Christians engaging with Bible more, survey finds

Staff writer
woman, Bible, Christianity, faith, Bible study, women
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new report reveals surprising levels of Bible engagement among young people aged 15–30, despite the apparent increase in secularisation.

The Patmos Youth Report, drawn from the larger Patmos World Bible Attitudes Survey conducted by Gallup in partnership with the Patmos Initiative and United Bible Societies, offers one of the most comprehensive looks yet at global attitudes toward Scripture.

Surveying 91,000 people across 85 countries and territories, the study includes data from about 28,700 young respondents.

The report suggests that young Christians (particularly those aged 18–24) are engaging with the Bible more frequently than older generations. Globally, half of Christians in this age group report using the Bible on a weekly basis.

They also demonstrate higher confidence in discussing faith, telling Bible stories, and applying scripture to daily situations.

“Young Christians are more comfortable talking about faith,” the findings note, challenging narratives of widespread youth disengagement.

The report divides the world into seven “Patmos Clusters” based on shared cultural, economic, and religious contexts. Vibrant engagement stands out in majority-Christian clusters such as Latin America (Cluster 4) and sub-Saharan Africa (Cluster 7), which both exhibit high religiosity, regular Bible use, and strong interest in deeper study.

By contrast, secular Western contexts (Cluster 5: Europe, North America, Australasia) show declining Christian identity overall, though committed young believers remain actively engaged.

Interest in the Bible extends well beyond practising Christians. The survey estimates that 240 million non-Christians worldwide want to learn more about it, with young non-Christians in secular settings often showing greater curiosity than older generations.

Around 70% of respondents globally - including many non-Christians - agree that Bible stories are valuable for children.

Many young people, including “active-uncertain” segments, view the Bible as a source of wisdom and guidance for life’s big questions, despite their doubts. They tend to turn to digital tools like apps, videos and podcasts, as well as their friends rather than traditional church settings.

In secular Western clusters, indifference is common, with many viewing the Bible as having limited personal or social relevance.

In religiously diverse Asia (Cluster 6), awareness of the Bible is low: 56% of people have never heard of the Bible, and 75% say they know nothing about it.

Nominal Christianity persists in declining contexts - people who identify as Christian but show low engagement. Economic, political, and cultural hurdles further limit access in other regions.

Richard Powney, who co-authored the report, said, “This report shows that, in some contexts, young Christians are engaging with the Bible more frequently than older Christians.

"We were pleased to find that the report both confirms and challenges our expectations of young Christians today.”

40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
52% OFF
Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets
$12 $24.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
20% OFF
LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station
$23.89 $29.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)
$0 $149.99
12% OFF
Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4
$395.99 $449.99
23% OFF
Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support
$279.99 $363.99
26% OFF
Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)
$19.9 $26.9
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Young Christians engage with Bible more, survey finds
Young Christians engage with Bible more, survey finds

A new report reveals surprising levels of Bible engagement among young people aged 15–30.

Päivi Räsänen to appeal to ECHR after conviction over biblical pamphlet
Päivi Räsänen to appeal to ECHR after conviction over biblical pamphlet

Räsänen's case has been ongoing for years now.

Historic Mozambique church destroyed in extremist attack as church leaders appeal for peace
Historic Mozambique church destroyed in extremist attack as church leaders appeal for peace

Church leaders in northern Mozambique have renewed calls for peace and religious unity after militants destroyed a historic church during a violent raid in Cabo Delgado Province. 

Christians petition for protection of pastors in Colombia following murders
Christians petition for protection of pastors in Colombia following murders

A petition will be presented to the new president.

Today's Top Deals

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Baggy Bib Overalls for Women - Loose Fit Jumpsuit with Adjustable Straps & 5 Pockets

$12
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

LIVOWALNY 200W Power Inverter for DeWALT 20V Battery - Portable 110V AC Outlet & USB-C Station

$23.89
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)

$0
$149.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4

$395.99
$449.99 12% OFF
View Deal

Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support

$279.99
$363.99 23% OFF
View Deal

Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)

$19.9
$26.9 26% OFF
View Deal