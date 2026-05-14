Churches urged to help address UK fostering shortage

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Christian charities Home for Good and Safe Families UK are calling on churches across Britain to play a greater role in supporting vulnerable children. The call follows the start of Foster Care Fortnight on Monday.

The annual awareness campaign highlights the importance of fostering and the growing pressures facing the care system, with this year’s theme - “This is Fostering” - focusing on the realities of caring for children and young people, including both the rewards and challenges involved.

The appeal comes alongside the issue of a new joint report, Growing Together: Insights to Shape the Future of Fostering and Support, by the two organisations, which explores the experiences of foster carers and the support they need to continue providing stable homes for children in care.

The report arrives as the Government seeks to expand the fostering network by 10,000 households in response to a nationwide shortage of carers.

Researchers found that practising Christians appear significantly more open to fostering than the wider public, with just over half (51%) expressing willingness to become foster carers, compared to fewer than three in ten (28%) in the general population.

The organisations say the findings highlight the unique role churches can play both in encouraging more people to foster and in supporting existing foster families through friendship, meals, childcare, prayer and community, while also helping provide safe and stable environments for vulnerable children.

One foster couple, Tom and Christina, described fostering as deeply demanding but profoundly worthwhile.

“Our testimony, a year into fostering, is this: we have stepped into stories containing pain, and we have witnessed God bring life and joy to His precious and beloved children,” they said. “A year in, we can honestly say that there is nothing we would rather be doing with our lives.”

The report found that most foster carers are motivated by a desire to positively change a child’s life, with 79% saying this was their primary reason for fostering.

However, the research also highlighted growing strain within the system, particularly a shortage of carers willing to look after older teenagers.

While young people aged 16 to 18 consist of more than a quarter (27%) of children in care in England, only a small proportion (14%) of carers currently support that age group.

The findings also suggest many foster carers are struggling under pressure.

Respondents pointed to the importance of reliable social worker relationships, therapeutic support, financial stability and opportunities for respite care. Balancing fostering responsibilities alongside employment was also identified as a major challenge.

Support networks emerged as another crucial factor. Friends, family and peer support groups were consistently identified as key sources of emotional encouragement and practical advice.

Many carers said support groups helped them feel understood (84%), emotionally supported (52%) and less isolated.

The report also includes testimony from care-experienced adults reflecting on the long-term impact of stable foster homes.

“My carers stuck with me,” said Zara, who grew up in care. “I just needed stability and safety. They made such a difference to my life. It’s honestly not worth thinking about where I’d be without my foster carers.”

The organisations say the findings reveal a fostering system sustained by compassion but increasingly stretched by rising pressures and shortages of carers.

They hope Foster Care Fortnight will encourage churches and communities to take renewed action in supporting vulnerable children and the families caring for them.