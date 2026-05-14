Many churches unconcerned about food ethics, survey suggests

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A survey conducted on behalf of environmental charity Green Christian has suggested that only a minority of churches take into account ethical concerns when serving food and drink.

The survey of more than 600 churchgoers found that just 12 per cent said their church “always” considered ethical issues in the serving of food and drink, while 35 per cent indicated their church did so “sometimes, depending on cost, convenience and / or who is planning the meal”.

Nearly a quarter (22 per cent) said that ethical concerns were not considered, while 31 per cent said they did not know if such concerns were considered.

Among the ethical concerns raised by the survey were the use of Fairtrade, organic or local products and the provision of vegetarian and vegan options.

Unsurprisingly, the survey found that many churches offer refreshments after their Sunday services and at other events like weddings and baptisms. Snacks for more informal events, like Bible studies, might also be provided. The survey suggested that just over two-thirds (67 per cent) of churches are involved in running food banks.

In many churches food preparation is done on an individual basis by church members in their home and hence there is often no direct church input into what is served.

The survey was led by Tim Cooper, a trustee of Green Christian and Emeritus Professor of Sustainable Design and Consumption at Nottingham Trent University

Cooper said, “Our survey confirms the important role of food in the life of churches, whether refreshments after services, celebratory events, or supporting the poor and needy.

"Sadly, it found that too few churches address ethical concerns about the food system in these ministries. It is time for every local church to develop and apply an ethical food policy.



“There may be different outcomes when churches and churchgoers discuss food. Some will favour plant-based diets to address climate change, while others may prefer to focus on organic produce or animal welfare.

"But complexity does not justify disregarding these important concerns. Nor does cost. Although we recognise genuine economic constraints, too often cost is used as an excuse not to make more ethical purchases.”

Interestingly, the survey found a significant difference in the food culture of different denominations. Church of England churches regularly provide food after events, while Roman Catholic churches rarely do. Meanwhile, Pentecostals are the most likely to provide churchgoers with snacks and sweets.



Despite what he called a "lack of engagement from many churches”, Professor Cooper said there were "signs of hope", with thousands of local churches registered with the Eco Church initiative, which encourages them to apply the LOAF principles promoted by Green Christian – food which is Locally produced, Organically grown, Animal friendly and Fairly traded.