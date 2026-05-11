Report warns of continued anti-Christian hostility across Europe during April

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There were dozens of anti-Christian incidents across Europe in April, including violent attacks during Easter services, church vandalism, desecrations, arson cases, and assaults on clergy and worshippers.

According to an analysis by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe), 38 anti-Christian hate crimes were recorded last month, with incidents targeting churches, cemeteries, religious symbols, as well as Christians themselves.

France recorded the highest number of cases at 10, followed by Germany and Italy, both at 7.

OIDAC Europe said April saw a notable rise in incidents involving direct violence and disruption of worship, particularly during Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

Among the most serious incidents highlighted were attacks on churches in Germany and Italy, a violent intrusion into a French church during Easter festivities, and assaults on Christians in Ireland and Spain.

The report also documented repeated acts of vandalism against statues, crucifixes, altars, tabernacles, and grave crosses, alongside anti-Christian graffiti and satanic slogans – particularly in France and Italy.

Researchers noted that while arson-related attacks reduced slightly compared to March, hostility expressed through intimidation, violence, and attacks on Christian symbols became more pronounced around Easter.

Several incidents involved physical violence. These included the reported assault of a priest during Mass in Ireland, an axe attack in Spain allegedly involving expressions of hostility toward Christians, and an attack on a Christian woman in Barcelona motivated by her religious identity.

Beyond the officially recorded hate crimes, OIDAC Europe said a much larger number of thefts, break-ins, acts of vandalism, and suspicious fires affecting churches and cemeteries were also reported across Europe during the month, including repeated burglaries and thefts from churches in Germany and Italy.

Although many of these incidents were not formally classified as hate crimes due to insufficient evidence of motive, the organisation warned they still point to “ongoing vulnerabilities affecting Christian communities and places of worship”.

The report also referenced wider concerns in the UK following the publication of a separate study by the Countryside Alliance, which found that almost 4,000 crimes affecting churches and religious premises were recorded across the UK during 2025, including 271 in Wales alone.

In concluding its analysis, OIDAC Europe said the incidents demonstrate that “anti-Christian hostility in Europe continued to affect churches, Christian individuals, cemeteries, and sacred spaces across a broad geographical range”.

The organisation added that the figures likely represent only part of the overall picture, since many incidents go undocumented.

It also highlighted several recent legal and political developments involving religious freedom across Europe.

Among them was the case of retired Northern Irish pastor Clive Johnston who was convicted after holding an open-air church service near an abortion clinic in Coleraine, despite abortion not being mentioned during the gathering.

The case shortly followed the acquittal of Scottish grandmother Rose Docherty, who had been charged under Scotland’s buffer zone law after holding a sign offering consensual conversation near a Glasgow hospital.

The organisation additionally pointed to an appeal by the Bread of Life Community Church in Colchester, Essex, after the church was issued with a Community Protection Notice restricting amplified street preaching and citing aspects of its religious messaging - including mentions of hell - which authorities said caused distress.

OIDAC Europe said the move was “believed to be an unprecedented use of public-order legislation against an entire church rather than individual street preachers.”

The organisation also highlighted a legal settlement involving former BBC journalist David Campanale, after the Liberal Democrats admitted to religious discrimination during a dispute over his deselection as a parliamentary candidate apparently because of his Christian beliefs. The party has insisted that it welcomes people of all faiths, including Christians.

OIDAC Europe welcomed a recent resolution adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe addressing religious discrimination and freedom of belief, which recognised that “Christian expression of faith is sometimes unduly limited by national legislation and policies”.

However, the organisation expressed disappointment that anti-Christian hate crime was not explicitly included in the final text.

At the same time, OIDAC Europe said there were also “signs of hope” for Christianity throughout Europe, noting reports of record Easter baptism numbers in numerous countries, including over 22,000 baptisms in France this year.

In a closing statement accompanying the organisation’s May news update, OIDAC Europe Executive Director Anja Tang also remembered victims of violence against Christians beyond Europe, including those killed in recent Easter attacks in central Nigeria.

“We remain committed to speaking out on their behalf,” she said.