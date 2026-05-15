IDF soldiers jailed for desecrating statue of Mary

Staff writer
Lebanon soldiers Jesus statue

Two Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldiers have received brief prison sentences after putting a cigarette into the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in occupied Lebanon.

The incident is not the first in which IDF soldiers have been caught desecrating Christian symbols. Last month two soldiers were filmed smashing the face of Jesus on an upturned crucifix.

Both incidents occurred in the Christian village of Debel in Lebanon. The soldier who placed the cigarette in the statues mouth was sentenced to three weeks in military prison, while the soldier who photographed the scene was given two weeks.

The punishments are in line with what was given to the soldiers who desecrated the crucifix. They were sentenced to a month in military prison and removed from active combat duty.

On both occasions Israeli authorities denounced the actions of their soldiers, with last month’s incident receiving such attention that even the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, felt the need to comment.

Netanyahu said he was “stunned and saddened” and added "I condemn the act in the strongest terms.”

On the latest outrage, an IDF spokesperson said it viewed “the incident with great severity”. The IDF added that it respected freedom of religion and the sanctity of holy sites and symbols.

“Procedures regarding conduct around religious institutions and religious symbols are routinely reinforced to troops prior to entering the relevant areas," it said. 

Debel’s parish priest, Father Fadi Felfeli, told the BBC that incident “shows that there are individuals within the army that lack ethics and values and are bigoted”.

Israel’s actions in Lebanon, which are ostensibly aimed at the militant group Hezbollah, have sometimes proved deadly to local Christians caught in the crossfire.

In March a Catholic priest was killed by an IDF tank shell while he was attempting to help parishioners in a family home.

60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
75% OFF
Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)
$19.99 $79.96
40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer
$0 $139.99
10% OFF
Bekrvio Swivel Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 3 - 26" Mid Century Modern Rattan Back Stools
$223.55 $248.39
Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)
$0 $149.99
12% OFF
Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4
$395.99 $449.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Cuban pastor's son at risk following months-long detention
Cuban pastor's son at risk following months-long detention

The family has long been a target for Cuban authorities

IDF soldiers jailed for desecrating statue of Mary
IDF soldiers jailed for desecrating statue of Mary

It's not the first time IDF soldiers have been disrespectful of Christian sites.

Why did the Lord speak to Moses in the desert?
Why did the Lord speak to Moses in the desert?

Numbers 1:1 goes: ‘And the Lord spoke to Moses in the Sinai desert.’ But why is the desert the best place to receive this teaching?

Labour presses on with controversial plans to ban 'conversion therapy'
Labour presses on with controversial plans to ban 'conversion therapy'

Critics of the plans fear that ordinary Christian practices will be criminalised.

Today's Top Deals

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)

$19.99
$79.96 75% OFF
View Deal

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer

$0
$139.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Bekrvio Swivel Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 3 - 26" Mid Century Modern Rattan Back Stools

$223.55
$248.39 10% OFF
View Deal

Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)

$0
$149.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4

$395.99
$449.99 12% OFF
View Deal