IDF says 'appropriate measures' will be taken against soldier who desecrated Jesus statue

The Israeli foreign minister has apologised.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said “appropriate measures” will be taken against any of its troops involved in the desecration of a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon.

An image posted online earlier this week showed an IDF soldier next to a Jesus statue that appeared to have fallen from a cross. The soldier is pictured striking the statue of Jesus in the face with a sledgehammer.

The IDF has confirmed that the image is genuine. The incident has provoked concern even among staunch supporters of Israel and its operations in the region.

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who is also a Baptist minister, said on X, “Swift, severe, & public consequences are needed.” Huckabee expressed his thanks to the Israeli foreign minister, who apologised for the incident and condemned it.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has added his voice to the condemnation, saying he was “stunned and saddened”.

"I condemn the act in the strongest terms," he said.

The IDF has said that as well as taking appropriate measures against those involved, it was working with the local community to restore the crucifix.

A local priest, Father Fadi Flaifel told the BBC that this was not the first time an incident such as this had happened. He said, "We totally reject the desecration of the cross, our sacred symbol, and all religious symbols. It goes against the declaration of human rights, and it doesn't reflect civility."

Israel’s current military campaigns are ostensibly aimed at Muslim extremist states and organisations. Despite this, Christians have also been caught in the conflict. Last month a Catholic priest in Lebanon was killed by an IDF tank while he was attempting to help parishioners.

Questions have also been asked about the treatment of Christian Palestinians by the Israeli authorities. The Christian majority town of Tayeh in the West Bank has been subject to a number of attacks by Israeli settlers. While Israeli officials have condemned such actions, no one has been brought to justice.