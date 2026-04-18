New study casts doubt on talk of religious revival in US

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Speculation about a possible religious revival in the US has been contradicted by new nationwide research suggesting that little has changed with Americans’ faith habits or identities over the past year.

The latest 2025 Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) Census of American Religion finds that religious affiliation has remained broadly stable, with no clear evidence of a widespread return to church life across the US.

As the report states: “Despite media stories to the contrary, religious affiliation among Americans has changed little in the past year.”

The study draws on a random sample of around 40,000 adults across all 50 states, using address-based sampling designed to reflect the US population. Researchers say the scale and methodology provide one of the most detailed snapshots of religion in America today.

Although some discussion in media and political circles has pointed to a renewed interest in faith, particularly among younger men, the data suggests otherwise.

Weekly church attendance has not rebounded. Around 26% of Americans said they attended religious services at least once a week in 2025, unchanged from the previous year and down from 31% in 2013.

Meanwhile, those who said they rarely or did not attend at all has risen sharply, now standing at 53%, compared to 42% a decade ago.

The overall religious landscape also appears steady.

Two-thirds of Americans (66%) describe themselves as Christian, while 28% say they have no religious affiliation - a figure that has levelled off after years of growth.

Key Christian groups, including white evangelical Protestants (13%), white mainline Protestants (13%) and white Catholics (12%) have seen no change since 2024.

Non-Christian religions and Christians of colour have also remained stable.

The plateau in religious disaffiliation is notable, but researchers caution it should not be mistaken for a reversal of long-term trends.

The share of Americans with no religious identity has risen significantly over the past decade, increasing from 21% in 2013 to 28% in 2025, even if that growth has now slowed.

Among younger Americans, often at the centre of revival narratives, there has been no meaningful shift, the study indicates.

Younger Americans remain significantly less religious than older generations, both in identity and practice - almost 40% of adults aged 18 to 29 described themselves as having no religion.

A widening gender gap is also emerging.

While young men’s levels of affiliation have remained steady, young women are increasingly unlikely to identify with a religion, with 43% now describing themselves as unaffiliated, while the figure for young men stands at 35%.

The report highlights stark differences in religious identity across political lines.

Republicans are far more likely to identify as white Christians (68%), while Democrats are more religiously diverse, with higher proportions of Christians of colour (34%), non-Christian believers (8%) and those with no religious affiliation (34%).

Religious identity also intersects with sexuality.

Less than 40% of LGBTQ Americans affiliate with Christianity, whereas the figure among heterosexual Americans is 69%.

LGBTQ individuals are also significantly more inclined to say they have no religious affiliation - 51% compared to just 25% of straight Americans.

While some observers have pointed to signs of renewed spiritual interest in the US, the data suggests a more cautious interpretation. Religious identity is not declining at the same pace as in previous years, but neither is it rebounding.