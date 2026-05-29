Bishop supports international condemnation of Israeli actions in West Bank

Staff writer
Gaza, West Bank, Israel, Palestine map
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Catholic Church in England and Wales has welcomed a joint statement issued by the UK and other world leaders denouncing Israeli actions in the West Bank.

The joint statement said that the situation in the West Bank had “deteriorated significantly” and that Israeli efforts to gain greater control in the territory “are undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution”.

Violence by Israeli settlers, the letter said, has reached “unprecedented levels”.

Over the last year Christian Palestinians have also been targeted by settler violence. The Christian town of Taybeh has been the victim of a number of attacks affecting the livelihoods of the population. While Israeli authorities have denounced such violence, no one has been arrested for it yet.

The joint statement took particular issue with Israeli plans to develop the “E1 area”, a roughly four square mile plot of land that links east Jerusalem with the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim. The area is heavily disputed as Israeli development or control of the land would effectively cut the West Bank in two. Development of E1, the statement argues, would be “a serious breach of international law”.

The letter was also signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the EU.

Speaking on behalf of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Bishop Jim Curry welcomed the statement and told of his own “deeply disturbing and intimidating” encounters with Israeli settlers while visiting the West Bank.

“I add my voice to Church leaders and all who want the Government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and for the government to prevent such expansion. The Israeli government also needs to ‘respect the Hashemite custodianship over Christian and Muslim Holy Sites, the historic status quo arrangements, and lift financial restrictions on the PA and the Palestinian economy," he said. 

“As a Church leader I stand with those who continue to oppose further illegal annexation and the forcible displacement of Palestinians.”

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