Church leaders fight misinformation in DRC Ebola outbreak

Staff writer
Reverend Pastor JarieKong’A Munguromo Penuel
Reverend Pastor JarieKong’A Munguromo Penuel, from the Africa Inland Church in Bunia, eastern DRC holds up a prevention poster resource provided by a Tearfund partner. (Photo: Tearfund)

Faith leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have spoken with concern about the escalating Ebola crisis in the country.

An outbreak was officially declared on 15 May, with the World Health Organisation declaring it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) two days later. So far it is estimated that around 250 people have been killed by the disease, with the number of suspected cases rising to over 1,000.

Speaking to aid agency Tearfund, Reverend Pastor JarieKong’A Munguromo Penuel, from the Africa Inland Church in Bunia, eastern DRC, said, “We are afraid these days because of the deaths caused by the Ebola epidemic. Before, we buried very few people, and now we bury many people every day. This situation is very serious.”

The outbreak has compounded the already difficult situation in the country, which has been wracked by civil conflict between government forces, the allegedly Rwanda-backed M23 militant group and Islamist militants.

Affected areas include North Kivu and Goma, which have also been the scenes of fierce conflict and militant activity. The World Council of Churches recently called for an end to hostilities to deal with the outbreak and asked church leaders to do all they can to combat misinformation.

Pastor Penuel said, “Churches are using posters … and the general public are coming to us for advice. We use disinfectants and wear face coverings or masks. We tell them to keep their distance, to not crowd together, and we also tell them to keep washing their hands.”

Tearfund is working with faith leaders to share best practice in prevention, safety and hygiene.

Poppy Anguandia, Tearfund’s Country Director for the DRC said, “Community acceptance and mistrust are major issues, which are leading to incidents of violence.

"Engaging faith leaders is now a critical part of risk communication and tackling misinformation.

"It’s exactly why we are working with them. By partnering with over 500 faith leaders in different districts, thousands of people will hear these prevention messages that can help save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.”

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