Christians call for ceasefire amid DRC's Ebola crisis

Health care personnel at front line of Ebola response in Beni, a city in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the Ebola outbreak in 2019. (Photo: Paul Jeffrey/Life on Earth)

The World Council of Churches’ (WCC) general secretary, Rev Jerry Pillay has spoken of his deep concern at the Ebola outbreak that has hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

So far 131 people have been killed by the outbreak, which started in the province of Ituri. Officials have stated that there are over 500 suspected cases in the country, while one person has reportedly died in Uganda.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak adds to the DRC’s already considerable list of woes – the country is still in the grip of a conflict between government forces, the allegedly Rwanda backed rebel group M23 and Islamist militants.

Pillay said, “This outbreak is unfolding in contexts already burdened by poverty, fragile health systems, food insecurity, displacement, and the long-term impacts of conflict.

"Such socioeconomic vulnerabilities heighten exposure to disease, limit access to timely care, and undermine the ability of individuals and communities to adopt preventive measures.”

He urged churches to do all they could to help ease the suffering of locals, not only through material assistance but through promoting accurate medical information and countering misinformation.

“We call on governments, international agencies, churches, and civil society to cooperate across borders, to share treatments, technologies, and financial resources so that the most affected communities are not left behind, and to ensure safe and unhindered access for health workers and humanitarian actors," he said.

“We note with grave concern that, according to the WHO, there is currently no approved vaccine or therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola driving this outbreak.”

Pillay also urged all parties in the ongoing conflict to bring a halt to military action and to facilitate the delivery of medical aid and assistance.

“The WCC calls on communities worldwide to accompany the most vulnerable—the sick and their families, health workers, displaced people, women and children at risk, and communities already scarred by violence and poverty—through persistent prayer, courageous advocacy, and concrete acts of solidarity," he continued.

“In this shared global responsibility, we reaffirm that solidarity must extend beyond emergency response to addressing the root causes of vulnerability, including inequality, marginalization, and lack of access to essential services, so that communities are better protected against future health crises.”