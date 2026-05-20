Royal College of Nursing criticised for display of trans flag

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The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been told that its continued display of the “Trans Progress Pride Flag” could be taken to imply an “endorsement of a particular ideological stance” that fails to be “inclusive” of nurses with different views.

A letter from the Darlington Nursing Union’s (DNU) president, Bethany Hutchison, takes issue with the RCN’s continued display of the controversial flag from its London HQ.

“Many frontline nurses, whose dedication sustains our profession, are increasingly concerned about what this public display represents," it reads.



“More broadly, the flag has come to be associated, rightly or wrongly, with a set of political positions that many nurses do not share. These include those who hold Christian beliefs or gender-critical views.

"For such members, the display of the flag from the RCN’s headquarters may appear not as a neutral act of inclusivity, but as an endorsement of a particular ideological stance that stands in direct opposition to their deeply held convictions."

The DNU represents nurses who won an employment tribunal after complaining about being asked to share changing facilities with a biologically male nurse who identifies as female.

Hutchison’s letter also refers to Jennifer Melle, a Christian nurse who was suspended from work after “misgendering” a patient who is a convicted paedophile and allegedly racially abused her. After a 10-month suspension, Melle was eventually permitted to return to work.

"In particular, I must ask how hard-working nurses such as Jennifer Melle, with whom you met in December last year, are expected to interpret this action," the letter continues.

"Ms Melle has received little meaningful support from the RCN throughout her well-publicised ordeal, and the decision to prominently fly this flag risks being perceived by her, and many others, as a signal of disregard for her position and experiences."

It continues, "Inclusivity, if it is to carry real meaning, must extend to all members. It cannot be selectively applied or come at the expense of those who hold lawful, protected beliefs.

"The current situation risks conveying an image not of a broad and representative professional body, but of an organisation that has been captured by a narrow and contested political perspective."

Both Melle and the DNU have been supported by the Christian Legal Centre, whose CEO, Andrea Williams, commented, “When a professional body such as the Royal College of Nursing displays a politically associated symbol in this way, it raises serious questions about neutrality, equality obligations, and the fair treatment of members with protected beliefs.”