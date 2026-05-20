Royal College of Nursing criticised for display of trans flag

Staff writer
progress pride flag
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been told that its continued display of the “Trans Progress Pride Flag” could be taken to imply an “endorsement of a particular ideological stance” that fails to be “inclusive” of nurses with different views.

A letter from the Darlington Nursing Union’s (DNU) president, Bethany Hutchison, takes issue with the RCN’s continued display of the controversial flag from its London HQ.

“Many frontline nurses, whose dedication sustains our profession, are increasingly concerned about what this public display represents," it reads.

“More broadly, the flag has come to be associated, rightly or wrongly, with a set of political positions that many nurses do not share. These include those who hold Christian beliefs or gender-critical views.

"For such members, the display of the flag from the RCN’s headquarters may appear not as a neutral act of inclusivity, but as an endorsement of a particular ideological stance that stands in direct opposition to their deeply held convictions."

The DNU represents nurses who won an employment tribunal after complaining about being asked to share changing facilities with a biologically male nurse who identifies as female.

Hutchison’s letter also refers to Jennifer Melle, a Christian nurse who was suspended from work after “misgendering” a patient who is a convicted paedophile and allegedly racially abused her. After a 10-month suspension, Melle was eventually permitted to return to work.

"In particular, I must ask how hard-working nurses such as Jennifer Melle, with whom you met in December last year, are expected to interpret this action," the letter continues.

"Ms Melle has received little meaningful support from the RCN throughout her well-publicised ordeal, and the decision to prominently fly this flag risks being perceived by her, and many others, as a signal of disregard for her position and experiences."

It continues, "Inclusivity, if it is to carry real meaning, must extend to all members. It cannot be selectively applied or come at the expense of those who hold lawful, protected beliefs.

"The current situation risks conveying an image not of a broad and representative professional body, but of an organisation that has been captured by a narrow and contested political perspective."

Both Melle and the DNU have been supported by the Christian Legal Centre, whose CEO, Andrea Williams, commented, “When a professional body such as the Royal College of Nursing displays a politically associated symbol in this way, it raises serious questions about neutrality, equality obligations, and the fair treatment of members with protected beliefs.”

LIVEET Adjustable Weighted Vest - Silicone Soft Iron Weight Vest with 6 Removable Blocks
$0 $79.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
75% OFF
Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)
$19.99 $79.96
40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer
$0 $139.99
Bekrvio Swivel Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 3 - 26" Mid Century Modern Rattan Back Stools
$319.99 $218.29
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Royal College of Nursing criticised for display of trans flag
Royal College of Nursing criticised for display of trans flag

Typically a flag denotes the ownership of a tribe or group over an area.

Christians call for ceasefire amid DRC's Ebola crisis
Christians call for ceasefire amid DRC's Ebola crisis

So far 131 people have been killed by the outbreak.

Without a culture shift, Christian street preachers will continue to be arrested
Without a culture shift, Christian street preachers will continue to be arrested

Christian street preachers are almost invariably arrested under a section of law that was originally intended to deal with football hooliganism.

Thoughts on Ruth
Thoughts on Ruth

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on poor judges and famine through the lens of the book of Ruth. 

Today's Top Deals

LIVEET Adjustable Weighted Vest - Silicone Soft Iron Weight Vest with 6 Removable Blocks

$0
$79.99 0% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)

$19.99
$79.96 75% OFF
View Deal

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer

$0
$139.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Bekrvio Swivel Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 3 - 26" Mid Century Modern Rattan Back Stools

$319.99
$218.29 -47% OFF
View Deal