England’s cathedrals remain vital civic and spiritual ‘beacons’ despite mounting pressures – report

Lichfield Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A major new report examining the role of England’s Anglican cathedrals is being unveiled this week at Bristol Cathedral, where hundreds of delegates from every Anglican cathedral across England have gathered for a four-day national conference focused on the future of cathedral life in modern Britain.

The conference, which opened on Monday, brings together 380 cathedral representatives, church leaders, academics and cultural figures to discuss the findings of Living Stones - a new report published by Theos examining the spiritual, cultural, social and economic significance of England’s 42 Anglican cathedrals.

The findings are based on a nationwide YouGov poll, an additional survey of more than 1,300 cathedral visitors, and qualitative research conducted with 146 participants from six Anglican cathedrals.

Researchers said the study sought to examine both the contribution cathedrals make to English society and the challenges threatening their long-term sustainability.

The report argues that cathedrals continue to play a uniquely important role in national life despite increasing secularisation and growing financial pressures.

According to the report, cathedrals are “not simply places of Christian worship but are among the country’s most remarkable institutions.”

It describes them as “centres of civic life, beacons in their communities, and sanctuaries of stillness in a world of incessant noise and constant change.”

Researchers said worship remains “foundational” to cathedral identity but stressed that these institutions now serve many additional functions beyond traditional church activity.

The report highlights their contribution to education, heritage, music, tourism, public ceremony, volunteering and local economies, while also describing cathedrals as places of “unhurried spiritual exploration” for many people outside formal church participation.

Among the report’s most notable findings was the extent of public engagement with cathedrals.

It found that 77% of English adults had been to a cathedral within the previous three years, while 37% had returned to a cathedral on multiple occasions over the previous year. This places cathedral visitor numbers at levels similar to museums and galleries and above live sporting events.

The research also found that cathedral visitors extend well beyond practising Christians. More than two-thirds of non-religious English adults reported attending a cathedral over the same timeframe, while one in eight had taken part in a customary Christian service held there.

“In a country where fewer than half the population identifies as Christian, cathedrals remain spaces where stillness, beauty and wonder can gently draw the spiritually open toward an experience of the sacred,” the report reads.

A central theme running throughout the report is that cathedrals function as “multi-dimensional institutions” rather than simply bigger parish churches.

Researchers described them as “community hubs” and civic landmarks that bring together people from different social, religious and generational backgrounds in ways that are increasingly rare within contemporary society.

The report additionally found that public attitudes toward cathedrals are generally positive, with many people valuing their beauty, cultural significance and presence within communities, though fewer feel personally responsible for supporting them financially or institutionally.

The report also explores the significant changes cathedrals have undergone over the past decade.

It notes that since 2012, many have professionalised management structures, diversified income streams, broadened events programmes and strengthened partnerships with local organisations following both the Covid-19 pandemic and governance reforms introduced under the Cathedrals Measure 2021.

However, the study warns that the financial pressures facing cathedrals are becoming increasingly severe.

While many members of the public assume cathedrals are well funded through the national Church, researchers argue that maintaining ancient buildings and delivering extensive public services has become increasingly difficult.

“Yet the resources that sustain this work are stretched thin,” the report states. “The gap between what cathedrals contribute and the support they need is widening.”

The report notes that cathedrals increasingly depend on a mixture of Church funding, charitable giving, commercial revenue, grants and tourism activity to cover staffing, ministry, maintenance and conservation costs.

Researchers said these developments have fuelled tensions surrounding commercialisation and spiritual identity, including debates over concerts, exhibitions and large secular events hosted within cathedral spaces.

Throughout the week, conference delegates will take part in workshops and panel discussions examining the report’s findings and their implications for the future of cathedral ministry and public life.

Speakers include Sir Paul Ruddock, a businessman and philanthropist and David Olusoga, a historian.