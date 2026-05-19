Thousands attend 'March for Jesus' in Belfast

Participants in this year's March for Jesus.

Thousands of people joined Saturday’s non-sectarian “March for Jesus” event in Belfast.

"The atmosphere was full of joy, faith and the presence of God," said organisers.

"It was more than just a march — it was a declaration that Jesus is Lord over this city.

"Every song sung, every step taken and every banner raised was for Jesus Christ alone."

Speaking to the BBC, Deborah McCracken from Ballymena said she had attended last year’s event and was keen to join again this year.

"It was an incredible time seeing churches and Christians from across the nation come together. We're all here in unity to celebrate Jesus and to let people know that he is the hope of the world," she said.

"Jesus changed my life and I believe he can change the trajectory of what this nation stands for."

Another participant, Luke Dean, from the US, said, "I've come here to be with lovers of Jesus. At a time like this there's a lot of darkness, in Jesus there's the light, there's the hope, there's salvation."

Historically Christian marches in Belfast have been points of community tension between the province’s Catholic and Protestant populations. Parades by groups such as the Orange Order have been interpreted as triumphalist or as celebrating Protestant dominance over the Catholic population.

During the Troubles disputes with the police, particularly over the routes of marches, as well as conflict between the two communities could turn violent. Injuries were not uncommon and even deaths sometimes resulted from such incidents.

March for Jesus is intended as a unifying event around shared faith in Christ. Indeed participants were discouraged from bringing national flags to the event, with some instead bearing banners which read “Our nation for Jesus”.

The march was billed as a “non-political, family-friendly public event celebrating the Christian faith".

"The event brings together churches and Christians from across the land in worship, prayer, and public testimony to exalt the Name of Jesus Christ in the heart of Belfast," said organisers.

The march also took place last year when, according to organisers, 8,000 people turned up. A similar march in Dublin attracted 25,000 people. The event features prayer, worship, testimony and children’s activities.