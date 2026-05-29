Canadian evangelicals confused about core Christian doctrines, survey finds

Obianuju Mbah
canada - canadian paliament peace tower
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A major new survey examining religious beliefs in Canada has found that many evangelicals hold views that deny historic Christian teaching, prompting renewed calls for stronger biblical discipleship and theological education within churches.

The findings come from the 2026 State of Theology Canada survey, carried out by Ligonier Ministries Canada alongside Lifeway Research. 

The nationwide study explored how Canadians - both inside and outside the church - understand key Christian doctrines relating to God, salvation, sin, the Bible and morality.

Researchers surveyed 3,005 Canadian adults between October 16 and 30, 2025, and defined evangelicals as those who strongly agreed with four theological statements, including that the Bible is the foremost authority for belief, that Jesus Christ’s death is the only sacrifice for sin, and that salvation comes through faith in Christ alone.

Among the most striking findings was widespread confusion among evangelicals regarding foundational Christian doctrines.

According to the survey, 73% of Canadian evangelicals affirmed the claim that “Everyone is born innocent in the eyes of God,” while 60% said that “Everyone sins a little, but most people are good by nature.”

The survey also found apparent contradictions in beliefs surrounding the doctrine of the Trinity. 

Although 93% of evangelicals reported belief in one God existing as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, two thirds also agreed with the statement that “The Holy Spirit is a force but is not a personal being.”

Researchers further expressed concern that 45% of evangelicals believed that “Jesus was a great teacher, but he was not God,” despite nearly half simultaneously affirming the authority of Scripture.

The study identified similar inconsistencies in attitudes toward the Bible itself. 

While many evangelicals described the Bible as the highest authority for their beliefs, 28% also affirmed that Scripture “contains helpful accounts of ancient myths but is not literally true.”

Ligonier Ministries Canada said the findings point to a significant need for clearer doctrinal teaching within churches.

“These are not minor details,” said Ligonier Ministries Canada chairman, Chris Larson. “They are fundamental truths. If we get these wrong, we don’t have Christianity at all.”

Alongside its findings on evangelicals, the report also explored broader religious attitudes among Canadians as a whole.

It found that 54% of Canadians hold that the Bible contains helpful moral stories but is not factually accurate, while 48% affirmed belief in the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Researchers noted that responses often reflected a mixture of secular and Christian beliefs rather than outright rejection of religion.

The survey also highlighted regional and generational differences across the country. 

Canadians in Ontario and the Prairie provinces were generally more likely than those in Quebec, British Columbia and Atlantic Canada to affirm traditional Christian teachings on God and marriage.

Younger Canadians also appeared, in some areas, more open to biblical teaching than older generations. 

Adults aged 18 to 49 were more likely than older respondents to affirm the authority of the Bible and salvation through Jesus Christ alone, while Canadians aged 50 and above were more likely to reject statements describing abortion as sinful and the idea that every believer has a duty to commit to a local church.

Researchers said a significant number of respondents selected “not sure” when answering theological questions, particularly regarding the Resurrection, science and the Bible, and doctrines relating to salvation and the Holy Spirit.

The report suggested this uncertainty points both to theological confusion and to opportunities for Christian outreach and evangelism.

Ligonier said the survey was intended not simply to identify theological errors, but also to help churches better understand areas where discipleship and biblical teaching may be needed most.

“As faithful biblical teaching goes out from local churches and believers share their faith, Canadians can be reached with the truth of God’s Word and the hope of the gospel as God draws many people to Himself,” the report concluded.

40% OFF
Lefant M2 Plus LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - 6000Pa Suction & 75-Day Self-Empty Base
$149.98 $249.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
49% OFF
Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper
$14.99 $29.51
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
50% OFF
Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets
$9.9 $19.99
40% OFF
ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque
$132 $219.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
50% OFF
LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
75% OFF
Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)
$19.99 $79.96
40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
50% OFF
DBFIT Air Purifier for Home Large Room
$29.99 $59.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
50% OFF
Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)
$10 $19.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer
$0 $139.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Bishop supports international condemnation of Israeli actions in West Bank
Bishop supports international condemnation of Israeli actions in West Bank

Christian's in the West Bank are also the victims of Israeli settler violence.

Church leaders fight misinformation in DRC Ebola outbreak
Church leaders fight misinformation in DRC Ebola outbreak

"Before, we buried very few people, and now we bury many people every day," says one local pastor.

Canadian evangelicals confused about core Christian doctrines, survey finds
Canadian evangelicals confused about core Christian doctrines, survey finds

A major new survey examining religious beliefs in Canada has found that many evangelicals hold views that deny historic Christian teaching.

VAT raid is putting historic church art at risk
VAT raid is putting historic church art at risk

Opposition parties have called for a restoration of the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme.

Today's Top Deals

Lefant M2 Plus LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - 6000Pa Suction & 75-Day Self-Empty Base

$149.98
$249.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper

$14.99
$29.51 49% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets

$9.9
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque

$132
$219.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal

LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)

$19.99
$79.96 75% OFF
View Deal

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

DBFIT Air Purifier for Home Large Room

$29.99
$59.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)

$10
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer

$0
$139.99 0% OFF
View Deal