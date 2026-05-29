Canadian evangelicals confused about core Christian doctrines, survey finds

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A major new survey examining religious beliefs in Canada has found that many evangelicals hold views that deny historic Christian teaching, prompting renewed calls for stronger biblical discipleship and theological education within churches.

The findings come from the 2026 State of Theology Canada survey, carried out by Ligonier Ministries Canada alongside Lifeway Research.

The nationwide study explored how Canadians - both inside and outside the church - understand key Christian doctrines relating to God, salvation, sin, the Bible and morality.

Researchers surveyed 3,005 Canadian adults between October 16 and 30, 2025, and defined evangelicals as those who strongly agreed with four theological statements, including that the Bible is the foremost authority for belief, that Jesus Christ’s death is the only sacrifice for sin, and that salvation comes through faith in Christ alone.

Among the most striking findings was widespread confusion among evangelicals regarding foundational Christian doctrines.

According to the survey, 73% of Canadian evangelicals affirmed the claim that “Everyone is born innocent in the eyes of God,” while 60% said that “Everyone sins a little, but most people are good by nature.”

The survey also found apparent contradictions in beliefs surrounding the doctrine of the Trinity.

Although 93% of evangelicals reported belief in one God existing as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, two thirds also agreed with the statement that “The Holy Spirit is a force but is not a personal being.”

Researchers further expressed concern that 45% of evangelicals believed that “Jesus was a great teacher, but he was not God,” despite nearly half simultaneously affirming the authority of Scripture.

The study identified similar inconsistencies in attitudes toward the Bible itself.

While many evangelicals described the Bible as the highest authority for their beliefs, 28% also affirmed that Scripture “contains helpful accounts of ancient myths but is not literally true.”

Ligonier Ministries Canada said the findings point to a significant need for clearer doctrinal teaching within churches.

“These are not minor details,” said Ligonier Ministries Canada chairman, Chris Larson. “They are fundamental truths. If we get these wrong, we don’t have Christianity at all.”

Alongside its findings on evangelicals, the report also explored broader religious attitudes among Canadians as a whole.

It found that 54% of Canadians hold that the Bible contains helpful moral stories but is not factually accurate, while 48% affirmed belief in the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Researchers noted that responses often reflected a mixture of secular and Christian beliefs rather than outright rejection of religion.

The survey also highlighted regional and generational differences across the country.

Canadians in Ontario and the Prairie provinces were generally more likely than those in Quebec, British Columbia and Atlantic Canada to affirm traditional Christian teachings on God and marriage.

Younger Canadians also appeared, in some areas, more open to biblical teaching than older generations.

Adults aged 18 to 49 were more likely than older respondents to affirm the authority of the Bible and salvation through Jesus Christ alone, while Canadians aged 50 and above were more likely to reject statements describing abortion as sinful and the idea that every believer has a duty to commit to a local church.

Researchers said a significant number of respondents selected “not sure” when answering theological questions, particularly regarding the Resurrection, science and the Bible, and doctrines relating to salvation and the Holy Spirit.

The report suggested this uncertainty points both to theological confusion and to opportunities for Christian outreach and evangelism.

Ligonier said the survey was intended not simply to identify theological errors, but also to help churches better understand areas where discipleship and biblical teaching may be needed most.

“As faithful biblical teaching goes out from local churches and believers share their faith, Canadians can be reached with the truth of God’s Word and the hope of the gospel as God draws many people to Himself,” the report concluded.