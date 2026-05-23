Christian group has mixed feelings about new trans guidance

Staff writer
toilets restrooms gender transgender
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Christian Legal Centre and the Darlington nurses have responded to the publication of the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) new trans guidelines.

The new guidelines come a year after the Supreme Court that biological sex must legally determine a person’s gender, as opposed to self-identification.

The NHS has been criticised for failing to respect the ruling in places. The Darlington Nurses won an employment tribunal after raising complaints at having to use the same changing facilities as a biological male who identified as female.

The nurses were allegedly told to be more inclusive and to receive more education on the matter. They were later given an inferior space in which to get changed.

Despite winning their tribunal, four of the nurses may still face repercussions from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

In a similar case, Christian nurse Jennifer Melle was suspended from work for nearly a year for “misgendering” a biologically male patient who was a convicted paedophile and had been brought in for treatment from a male prison. Although Melle was reinstated by her employer following a disciplinary hearing, she is still subject to a NMC investigation.

The Christian Legal Centre has supported both Melle and the Darlington nurses.

The group’s CEO, Andrea Williams, gave a mixed response to the new EHRC guidance.

“This Code of Practice confirms what should never have been in doubt: the law has always required the protection of single-sex spaces. Public bodies, including the NHS, have had a legal duty to comply, yet many have failed to do so, choosing instead to hide behind ‘awaiting guidance’ while pursuing unlawful policies," she said. 
 
“We remain deeply concerned that, as Bridget Phillipson acknowledged in her February meeting with Christian nurse Jennifer Melle, this Code will not even extend to workplaces. That gap must not become another loophole for inaction. There can be no more delays. The law is clear and must now be implemented in full."

Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, echoed her comments, arguing that NHS bodies could no longer claim to be “waiting for guidance” following the Supreme Court ruling.

“Frontline nurses have paid a heavy price for speaking up, and in Darlington we have seen first-hand the consequences of institutional failure. We now need urgent, system-wide reform to restore confidence, protect patient dignity, and ensure staff can carry out their duties without fear of reprisal," she said. 

50% OFF
LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card
$69.99 $139.99
LIVEET Adjustable Weighted Vest - Silicone Soft Iron Weight Vest with 6 Removable Blocks
$0 $79.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
75% OFF
Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)
$19.99 $79.96
40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
40% OFF
ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle
$47.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
50% OFF
Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)
$10 $19.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Christian aid organisations mobilise emergency Ebola response in Democratic Republic of Congo
Christian aid organisations mobilise emergency Ebola response in Democratic Republic of Congo

Christian aid organisations are mobilising emergency health responses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following a deadly Ebola outbreak in the country’s north-east that has prompted international concern.

Three Baptist pastors killed in Manipur ambush after peace conference
Three Baptist pastors killed in Manipur ambush after peace conference

The victims were senior leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association India (TBAI), a Baptist denomination rooted in the Thadou-Kuki community of Manipur.

Over 1,000 gather in Blackpool for Diocese of Blackburn centenary celebration
Over 1,000 gather in Blackpool for Diocese of Blackburn centenary celebration

Over 1,000 Christians from across Lancashire gathered in the heart of Blackpool over the weekend for a large-scale public celebration marking the centenary year of the Church of England’s Diocese of Blackburn.

Christian group has mixed feelings about new trans guidance
Christian group has mixed feelings about new trans guidance

The NHS can no longer hide behind the "waiting for guidance" excuse, but a Christian group fears that inaction will still be the order of the day as the guidance does not extend to workplaces.

Today's Top Deals

LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

LIVEET Adjustable Weighted Vest - Silicone Soft Iron Weight Vest with 6 Removable Blocks

$0
$79.99 0% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)

$19.99
$79.96 75% OFF
View Deal

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

ANCHEER 38'' Toddler Trampoline - 150lb Capacity Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handle

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)

$10
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal