Over 1,000 gather in Blackpool for Diocese of Blackburn centenary celebration

Large crowds braved the rain for the All for Jesus celebrations. (Photo: Diocese of Blackburn)

Over 1,000 Christians from across Lancashire gathered in the heart of Blackpool last weekend to celebrate the centenary year of the Church of England’s Diocese of Blackburn.

“The Big Day Out” brought together worshippers, clergy, families and church groups from parishes across the county for a day of music, worship, all-age activities and open-air outreach centred on the theme: “All for Jesus.”

Set beneath the backdrop of the Blackpool Tower and nearby Winter Gardens, many tourists also paused to enjoy the performances and take part in worship.

During the morning, families gathered inside Blackpool Church St John’s for a children’s programme featuring singing, storytelling and crafts focused on Jesus, while a nearby youth zone at St John’s Church of England Primary School offered games, inflatables and food for young people.

Live music and stage performances continued all through the day in St John's Square, alongside opportunities for fellowship and conversation. Organisers also provided a free hog roast lunch and showed a series of filmed testimonies from Christians across Lancashire who shared personal accounts of coming to faith.

Addressing the crowd during the main worship celebration, the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North said: “Jesus sacrifices everything to find you. His plan for you is joy. That’s why Jesus went to the cross; why Jesus risks everything. So, in our centenary year, and every year, we are ‘All for Jesus’ because Jesus is all for us.”

During lunch, Rev Ian Sarginson and Narina Harborne both from Buckshaw Village Church near Chorley said it had been “great” to gather with Christians from across Lancashire to honour the Diocese’s centenary.

Others praised the atmosphere and organisation of the event.

Sally Johnson, parish administrator at Christ Church Thornton, said children attending with her friends had especially enjoyed the activities and commended the volunteers for being “patient and kind".

Rector of Bowland Benefice, Rev Grace Gaze, described the gathering as “a huge joy”, while Curate from St Paul’s Hoddlesden and St Barnabas’ Darwen, Rev Matt Gaze, called it “an awesome day”.

The afternoon worship was led by the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, alongside Rev Andy Dykes from Blackpool Church St John’s, whose church played a central role in organising the event.

Rev Steve Haskett, Blackburn Diocese’s Director of Mission and chair of the organising committee, described the gathering as “full of joy, laughter and faith”.

“It’s been wonderful to watch people of all ages encountering Jesus in such a welcoming and creative way,” he said, thanking volunteers, church staff and local organisers who had spent months preparing for the event.

The Big Day Out forms part of a wider programme of celebrations taking place throughout 2026 to mark 100 years since the formation of the Diocese of Blackburn.

Reflecting on the day, Bishop North said he hoped the event would encourage churches across Lancashire to continue sharing the Christian message with confidence.

“In all the laughter, fun and conversations, in the acts of welcome and in the worship, there has been a real sense of God’s presence among us,” he said.

“As we look to the future, my prayer is that this day will be deeply significant and encourage us to go on sharing that same hope with confidence - knowing that the love of Jesus Christ is for every person and every community in Lancashire.”