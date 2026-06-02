Churches urged to prioritise family-based care over orphanages for vulnerable children

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The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) has called on churches, ministries and Christian donors worldwide to move away from long-term institutional care for vulnerable children and instead invest in family-based alternatives to orphanages such as reunification, foster care, kinship care and adoption.

In a statement released on June 1, the WEA said the global Church has a “unique and critical role” to play in transforming child welfare systems and ensuring that children grow up in stable, loving family environments whenever possible.

The statement, developed in collaboration with several international evangelical organisations and children’s ministries such as World Without Orphans, Global Children’s Forum and Lausanne’s Family & Children Network, argues that while orphanages and residential institutions have often provided emergency support during times of crisis, they should not be viewed as a permanent solution for children.

According to the alliance, a growing body of international research has shown that children raised in institutional settings are more vulnerable to developmental delays, mental health difficulties, emotional challenges and experiencing neglect or abuse compared with those raised in family environments.

The WEA said that families provide the stability, belonging and long-term relationships that children need to thrive.

“God created families as the natural and nurturing environment for children to grow and thrive,” the statement said. “Families offer love, guidance, security, and a sense of belonging that institutions, by their very nature, cannot replicate. Children need consistent caregivers who know them by name, who walk with them through life’s joys and challenges, and who reflect the love of our heavenly Father.”

The statement highlights that family-based care offers children “a stronger sense of belonging and identity in Christ which is essential for their well-being to attain their God given potential and success in life.”

The alliance also expressed concern that many children currently living in orphanages are not actually orphaned but having living relatives and instead entered institutions because of poverty or short-term crises affecting their households, rather than abuse or abandonment.

The statement argues that greater investment in family strengthening programmes, financial aid, parenting support and community services could help prevent unnecessary separation between children and their families.

The WEA’s position reflects concerns that have been raised by child welfare advocates in recent years about the impact of orphanage-based care.

In the UK, Christian charity Home for Good previously urged Christians to reconsider volunteering in overseas orphanages, warning that frequent contact with short-term volunteers can unintentionally worsen trauma and attachment difficulties among children living in institutional care.

The charity also highlighted evidence suggesting that a large proportion of children living in orphanages worldwide have at least one living parent and that poverty is often a key factor behind family separation.

Home for Good founder Dr Krish Kandiah has previously called for greater support for programmes that help families remain together.

The charity’s campaign followed warnings from the former Foreign and Commonwealth Office that orphanage volunteering can sometimes contribute to child exploitation and may have unintended negative consequences for children's emotional wellbeing.

Sharing these concerns, the WEA said churches should direct more resources towards family preservation and community-based support systems, arguing that these approaches are generally more “effective,” “responsible” and “sustainable” than institutional care.

The alliance acknowledged that residential care facilities may still be necessary in limited circumstances, including emergencies, rehabilitation programmes and short-term respite care.

However, it stressed that such arrangements should be temporary and designed to lead either to family reunification or transition into a permanent family setting.

“No child should remain in institutional care indefinitely,” the statement emphasised.

The WEA encouraged churches to become actively involved in helping families navigate difficult circumstances, providing guidance to at-risk youth, promoting foster care and adoption, and working alongside local child protection agencies.

It also called on congregations to assess existing ministries and advocate for policies that place family-based care at the centre of child welfare systems.

The statement recognises that the change away from institutional care will require significant investment, training and cooperation between churches, charities and governments. However, the alliance said it believes such efforts are essential to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to “grow up in a safe and loving family.”

The statement concluded: “As followers of Christ, we are called to reflect God’s heart for the orphan (James 1:27), to act justly and defend the vulnerable (Isaiah 1:17), and to embody God’s love in practical and transformative ways. We believe the Church has a unique and critical role to play in transforming how society cares for children.

“Together, let us reimagine care for children—not through the lens of institutions, but through the life-giving promise of safe and loving families.”