London Jesus March draws 7,000 people

Last month saw the return of a “Jesus March” to London, with around 7,000 people gathering to worship, pray and display the Christian faith in the public square.

The event took place on the afternoon of 23 May, with the march running from Marble Arch to Trafalgar Square, where there was an extended time of praise, prayer and worship.

Coinciding with Pentecost weekend, the march also served to celebrate the birthday of the worldwide church and the gifting of the Holy Spirit to believers.

One of the organisers, Harry George, said, “Jesus March 2026 has been truly wonderful! I loved getting to see such a diverse group of people, from every walk of life coming together to celebrate the Name of Jesus as a Christian family drawn from every tribe and tongue.”

The march was organised by Icthus Christian Fellowship in partnership with various Christian leaders from up and down the country. Icthus was keen to emphasis the non-political nature of the event and drew a sharp distinction March for Jesus and what it called “Christian UK nationalism”.

On the weekend prior to the March for Jesus London played host to Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally. Robinson, who announced his conversion to Christianity last year, has spoken of the need to restore Christianity in Britain and has linked spiritual revival with national revival.

While the Unite the Kingdom Rally was billed as a celebration of both British identity and Christianity, the March for Jesus was focused solely on spiritual affairs, with participants encouraged not to bring national flags or protest signs.

George commented, “The rising awareness of Christian revival in the UK shows that God is on the move, amongst all nationalities and in all countries, and we recognise what an incredible blessing it is to the London church to have different cultures right at the heart.”

May also saw a March for Jesus event in Belfast, with thousands of people attending.