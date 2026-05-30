Global study links corporate success to values long cultivated by faith traditions

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A major international study exploring the relationship between faith traditions and workplace culture has found that many of the world’s largest companies increasingly prioritise values long associated with religious and ethical traditions, with European firms placing particular emphasis on sustainability, social responsibility and human-centred leadership.

The study, titled Faith, Belief, and the Future of Corporate Culture, published by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation (RFBF), reviewed the publicly stated corporate values of 400 top companies across Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and China.

It was authored by sociologist Brian J Grim, president of the RFBF, and his daughter and legal scholar Melissa E Grim.

The report argues that businesses are increasingly recognising the importance of qualities such as trust, integrity, responsibility and belonging at a time of rapid technological change, increasing division within the workforce and falling trust in institutions.

The report draws on company mission statements, websites, annual reports and culture documents from 100 companies in each region, identifying recurring themes and values across industries and political systems.

Innovation emerged as the most frequently cited corporate value globally, appearing in 175 of the companies studied.

Integrity was a close second, while people-focused leadership, collaboration and responsibility also ranked highly across all regions.

The report found notable regional variations alongside this broader convergence.

According to the report, European companies stood out for their strong focus on sustainability, corporate citizenship and employee wellbeing, reflecting a more social-focused approach to business culture.

European firms were more likely than companies in other regions to frame environmental stewardship and long-term societal impact as central to organisational legitimacy and success.

American companies focused heavily on innovation, customer experience and agility, while Chinese firms sought to balance rapid growth and technological advancement with stability and collective responsibility.

Southeast Asian companies, meanwhile, showed a stronger focus on collaboration, inclusiveness and shared wellbeing.

Despite these differences, the report said there was a striking level of consistency across cultures regarding the importance of ethical leadership, collaboration and human-centred workplace values.

The study also explored how major faith and philosophical traditions - including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Humanism - have historically cultivated the top three global corporate values - innovation, integrity, and people focus.

In relation to Christianity, the report linked values such as creativity, stewardship, vocation, truthfulness, moral accountability and human dignity to the three values companies increasingly seek to develop.

Rather than arguing that corporations should become religious institutions, the researchers said faith traditions may continue to offer important moral and cultural resources for organisations navigating the pressures of artificial intelligence, automation and social change.

Brian J Grim, president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation and co-author of the report, said: “Technology can increase efficiency, but it cannot generate trust, integrity, belonging, or moral responsibility on its own.”

Similarly, co-author of the study Melissa E Grim commented: “This research suggests that faith-friendly workplaces are not simply about inclusion. They are also about helping organizations strengthen the human foundations that technology alone cannot provide.”

The report suggests that organisations which create environments where employees can bring a sense of meaning, ethical conviction and purpose into their work may be better equipped to build resilient cultures and sustain long-term trust.

The authors said the findings may help explain why discussions around faith-friendly workplaces are gaining traction internationally, particularly as employers seek ways to address loneliness, burnout, disengagement and growing demand for meaningful work.

“In a rapidly changing world, the organizations that remain most resilient may ultimately be those that understand a timeless truth: human flourishing remains central to sustainable organizational success,” the report concluded.