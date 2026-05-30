Bishop responds with concern to Scotland's record abortion figures

Staff writer
abortion
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Following the news that abortion has reached record levels in Scotland, the Catholic Church in the country has called for greater support for pregnant women and has expressed concern about the increase in abortions on the grounds of disability.

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that last year there were 18,783 abortions in the country, representing a rise of 55 per cent from the 12,135 procedures conducted in 2016. The rise cannot be attributed to population growth, with figures also showing that the abortion rate per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 rose from 11.9 in 2016 to 17.6 in 2025. In both per capita and gross terms, abortion is rising.

The figures also revealed that in 2025 there were 277 disability-selective abortions, a rise of 61 per cent from 2018. There was also a 50 per cent increase in abortions carried out in the 18th-20th week of pregnancy. The legal limit for abortion is 24 weeks.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Scotland said the figures underlined the need for a compassionate response towards women facing difficult pregnancies.

Bishop John Keenan, President of the Conference, said, “Behind every figure is a unique human life, created with inherent dignity, and a mother who may be facing fear, isolation or hardship. These numbers should prompt not resignation, but a renewed determination to build a society where every life is welcomed and protected.

“The Church does not underestimate the real challenges that can accompany a crisis or unexpected pregnancy. Women deserve practical, emotional and financial support, not a culture that too often presents abortion as the only solution.”

The bishop urged the Scottish government to facilitate a culture that would support and value both pregnant women and unborn children, rather than seeing abortion as an easy answer.

“Scotland should aspire to be a nation where compassion means standing with both mother and child, and where the dignity of every human life is defended from conception to natural death," he said. 

A review into abortion law in Scotland, commissioned by former First Minister, Humza Yousaf, recommended that abortion be permitted for any reason prior to the 24-week limit.

The review, while stating that the 24-week limit should be retained, also states that abortions after the limit can occur if certain conditions are met. Those conditions, however, are vague and subjective, one such being consideration of “the patient’s current and reasonably foreseeable physical, psychological and social circumstances”.

Right to Life UK has warned that if the recommendations were implemented, Scotland would have “one of the most extreme abortion laws in the world”.

40% OFF
Lefant M2 Plus LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - 6000Pa Suction & 75-Day Self-Empty Base
$149.98 $249.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
49% OFF
Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper
$14.99 $29.51
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
50% OFF
Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets
$9.9 $19.99
40% OFF
ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque
$132 $219.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
50% OFF
LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
75% OFF
Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)
$19.99 $79.96
40% OFF
AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion
$47.99 $79.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
50% OFF
DBFIT Air Purifier for Home Large Room
$29.99 $59.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
50% OFF
Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)
$10 $19.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer
$0 $139.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Global study links corporate success to values long cultivated by faith traditions
Global study links corporate success to values long cultivated by faith traditions

“Technology can increase efficiency, but it cannot generate trust, integrity, belonging, or moral responsibility on its own," said the report's co-author.

Bishop responds with concern to Scotland's record abortion figures
Bishop responds with concern to Scotland's record abortion figures

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that last year there were 18,783 abortions in the country.

Gloucester Cathedral awarded 'Cultural Venue of the Year'
Gloucester Cathedral awarded 'Cultural Venue of the Year'

The award recognises the cathedral’s huge impact as a centre of culture.

Bangladeshi Christians continue to live in fear following elections
Bangladeshi Christians continue to live in fear following elections

Treatment of Christians has declined since the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

Today's Top Deals

Lefant M2 Plus LiDAR Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - 6000Pa Suction & 75-Day Self-Empty Base

$149.98
$249.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper

$14.99
$29.51 49% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets

$9.9
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque

$132
$219.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal

LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Bluetooth Smart Scale for Body Weight - 13 Health Metrics with BMI and Muscle Mass (Black)

$19.99
$79.96 75% OFF
View Deal

AZDOME GS63Pro 4K Dash Cam: 40% Off - Ultimate Driving Companion

$47.99
$79.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

DBFIT Air Purifier for Home Large Room

$29.99
$59.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Magnesium Glycinate Plus Gummies 860mg - Sugar-Free Mixed Berry Supplements (60 Count)

$10
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Magic Clip Cordless Clipper - Stagger-Tooth Blade Hair Trimmer

$0
$139.99 0% OFF
View Deal