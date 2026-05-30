Bangladeshi Christians continue to live in fear following elections

Bangladeshi Christians taking part in Holy Communion 2025. For converts from a Muslim backgrounds, practice of their faith is particularly difficult. (Photo: Open Doors)

Christians in Bangladesh are increasingly becoming the targets of sectarian attacks, particularly in areas dominated by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami.

In February the country had its first elections since the deposition of Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Hasina ruled Bangladesh for 15 years and while her administration was characterised by increasing authoritarianism and allegations of corruption and cronyism, she was also credited with taking a zero-tolerance approach to Islamism.

Since her fall, both Christians and Hindus have reported a rise in attacks, particularly against those who have converted from Islam.

The election was won by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), broadly representing the status quo. Their main opposition is a coalition of Islamist parties known as Jamaat-e-Islami. Although defeated in the election, Jamaat-e-Islami still managed to claim just under a third of the vote.

According Open Doors UK & Ireland, which supports persecuted Christians, violence against minorities, which had already been rising, has intensified following the election.

In one incident a Catholic priest was robbed of his passport and the equivalent of around £1,000 and assaulted in St. Eugene de Mazenod, Dhaka.

Community leaders have suggested that violence has grown particularly in areas where Jamaat-e-Islami has strong support. More than 50 incidents have been reported since the elections.

In March Hindu and Christian leaders staged a protest in Dhaka, demanding the BNP government guarantee the protection of minorities.

Other, less violent, incidents of intolerance have occurred. In one case an Islamist primary school teacher began pressuring Christians to convert to Islam and threatened them with expulsion from the village if they didn’t comply. At least one Christian was forced to find another place to live for his own safety.

One of Open Doors’ local partners said, "Christians in many areas are facing increasing social and religious pressure from sections of the Muslim community.

"Christian converts from Islam are especially living under fear and threat, as many of them are being directly pressured and repeatedly visited by local religious leaders who demand that they renounce their faith in Christ.

“Because of these pressures, many converts and leaders are limiting their movement, avoiding public gatherings, and in some cases going into hiding for the safety of their families.

"These incidents are not only affecting convert communities but are also creating discomfort and fear among the wider Christian community in their relationships with Muslim neighbours, friends, and colleagues.”