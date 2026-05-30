Gloucester Cathedral awarded 'Cultural Venue of the Year'

Staff writer
Gloucester Cathedral
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Gloucester Cathedral has been named “Cultural Venue of the Year” at the SoGlos Gloucestershire Lifestyle and Community Awards 2026.

The award recognises the cathedral’s huge impact as a centre of culture. Concerts, festivals, exhibitions and family events are often held at the cathedral and, additionally, the cathedral is currently holding a “Year of Music”.

For four years running now the cathedral has been recognised with a Gold or Highly Commended award.

As part of the “Year of Music” Gloucester Cathedral is holding an Organ Festival to celebrate the inauguration of its new organ.

The festival is set to take place from 13-15 June, with the highlight expected to be a Gala Concert on 13 June, featuring the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and conducted by Gloucester Cathedral’s very own Director of Music, Adrian Partingdon.

Gloucester Cathedral boasts a history spanning over 1,300 years and is also known for its impressive gothic architecture and for the tomb of Edward II, who died in the nearby Berkeley Castle in 1327.

The cathedral was also used a film set, standing in for various Hogwarts corridors in some of the Harry Potter films.

The Very Rev Andrew Zihni, Dean of Gloucester Cathedral, welcomed the recognition the cathedral had received, “To be recognised as Gloucestershire's Best Cultural Venue is a wonderful affirmation of the work of our whole Cathedral community and an encouragement to us to continue offering the very best in worship, music and heritage to all who come through our doors - whether to pray, to explore or simply to wonder."

Lisa Wiltshire, a cathedral Volunteer, said, “Culture has such a powerful role in bringing people together, helping wellbeing and creating a sense of belonging, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact we can have through shared experiences and creativity. It’s wonderful to see this recognised with a So Glos award this year.”

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