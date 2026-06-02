Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Spain

Javier Bolaños
Franklin Graham Spain
Franklin Graham preached during the Festival of Hope held at the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, a gathering that brought together thousands of people and was attended by Evangelical churches from all over Spain, on May 30-31, 2026. (Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

The Vistalegre Palace in Madrid became the epicenter of Spanish Protestantism this weekend. Thousands of people gathered on May 30–31 to participate inthe Festival of Hope, a massive evangelistic effort coordinated by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in collaboration with local church leadership, according to Diario Cristiano Internacional.

For a secularized Spain, an event of this magnitude not only represents a numerical milestone but a public testimony of the dynamism and unity that Evangelicals are experiencing in the Iberian Peninsula.

Behind the two days of public proclamation, there was an ecclesial engine that operated for more than a year-and-a-half.

Evangelist Franklin Graham himself highlighted the scope of this cooperation on his official platforms: "Nearly 900 Evangelical churches representing 15 denominations from across the region partnered with us for this festival."

This level of representativeness reflects a remarkable organizational maturity in the Spanish context, where denominational fragmentation is often a challenge. The BGEA and the pastoral platforms of Madrid did not propose the festival as an isolated event, but as the culmination of a process of revitalization.

The months leading up to it included intensive trainings in personal evangelism, practical discipleship, and youth mobilizations focused on retaining and shepherding new believers within local congregations.

The result translated into massive support. According to figures shared by Graham, some 12,600 people packed the venue during the opening day, leaving about 2,000 people outside the Vistalegre Palace without the possibility of entering due to capacity limitations.

Between social impact and political readings

The echo of the festival went beyond the walls of the churches and reached the headlines of the main generalist newspapers in the country, a rare event for Protestant events in Spain. Media such as El País and Diario Público reported the massive attendance — estimating more than 10,000 people per day — and took advantage of the situation to analyze the sociological phenomenon of Evangelical growth in the Community of Madrid.

El País directly associated this boom with the vigor of communities of Latin American origin, who have energized the Spanish ecclesial fabric in recent decades.

Likewise, the secular press devoted space to Graham, reviewing not only his work of international ecclesiastical leadership, but also his well-known positions on the political and social debate in the United States.

The centrality of the Gospel

Despite secular media narrative lines, often focused on political or migration analysis, the festival's platform maintained a strictly Christocentric approach. Graham's proclaimed message pointed to the fundamental truths of the Reformed faith: the reality of human sin and the sufficiency of grace on the cross.

"We have all sinned. The Bible says, 'There is none righteous, not even one,' but God loved us so much that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to pay the penalty for our sins," Graham emphasized to the audience.

Hundreds of attendees responded publicly to the call to repentance and faith, being referred to the counselors of the local churches who will begin the consolidation process.

Worship and culture in a European context

The impact of the festival was accompanied by a high-level musical proposal, designed to connect with an intergenerational and multicultural audience.

Veteran worship leader Michael W. Smith and psalmist Charity Gayle led the worship times, seconded by local expressions such as the Living Water Gospel Choir and Sing it!

BGEA's global strategy is to show the world that the message of salvation remains the most profound response to the crisis of identity and purpose facing contemporary society.

For the Evangelical church in Spain, the festival is not the closing of a campaign, but the starting point for a new season of sowing and discipleship.

© Christian Daily International

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