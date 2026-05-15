Church of Scotland sees some signs of growth despite fall in membership

Obianuju Mbah
Church of Scotland
St Paul's Church in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire is one of many congregations that has welcomed new members. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

The Church of Scotland has seen a fall in membership while seeing some signs of growth, with over a quarter of congregations saying they welcomed new members last year. 

A report to the General Assembly meeting in Edinburgh showed that as of 31 December 2025, the Church of Scotland had 229,000 members across its congregations, a 5% drop on 2024 figures. The Church said the primary cause of this fall was death.

At the same time, the number of people professing faith in Jesus Christ as their Saviour has also nearly doubled since the pandemic - from 428 in 2021 to 820 last year. Overall, there were 3,292 professions of faith between 2021 and 2025. 

Some 27% of congregations reported welcoming new members last year.

St Paul's Church in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, is one of the churches seeing growth, with average weekly attendance at around 200. It welcomed 14 new members and had three baptisms in March. 

Rev David Cameron, convener of the Assembly Trustees, said it was "very encouraging" to see professions of faith on the rise again across the Church of Scotland. 

"I believe this growth reflects the fact that even in uncertain times there remains a deep spiritual hunger within our parishes," he said. 

"The increase across a variety of congregations is the fruit of welcome through relationships, faithful worship, and acts of care." 

He also recognised a need for targeted investment. 

The General Assembly opens in Edinburgh on Friday and will be asked to back two new programmes aimed at making disciples and reaching students. Under the proposals, worshipping communities will be planted in areas close to universities where the Church of Scotland currently has limited reach. 

"The challenge is not simply to celebrate growth but to nurture it well," said Rev Cameron. 

"We need to continue investing in discipleship and intergenerational ministry by creating spaces where younger people can explore faith honestly and belong meaningfully.

"If we are willing to remain outward looking and bold in our mission in Christ's name, then I believe this upward trend can become part of a deeper renewal in the life of the Church."

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