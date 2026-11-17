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Christian leaders in Australia have written to the country’s Prime Minister asking that the government withdraw a proposed online safety law on the grounds that it threatens freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

The law in question is the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026, which the government claims will be used to protect people, particularly children, from harmful online material.

In their letter, the Christian leaders said they supported the aims of the proposed bill. However, they also warned that “the Bill as presently drafted is much broader than necessary to achieve the goal of protection from genuine serious harm".

"It will have significant adverse consequences for freedom of religion and freedom of expression," they said.

The letter was signed by, among others, representatives of Australia’s evangelical, Baptist, Anglican and Presbyterian churches as well as Hillsong.

It expresses fears the bill in its current draft contains “strong incentives” for technology companies to censor lawful religious speech.

The bill was also criticised for having very few safeguards against wrongful restriction and no protections for lawful religious speech or religious freedom. Additionally the definition of harmful material was described as “broad and uncertain”.

One concern is that even relatively small churches that run a simple website could find themselves having to go through an annual risk assessment of their content as a result of the proposed bill.

The letter called upon the government to draft a new bill which targets a much more “tightly defined” set of harmful material and that balances the obligation of tech companies to remove harmful material with an obligation to uphold free expression.

It was also suggested that any future bill should require that content creators be informed when their work has been restricted and why, and that such creators also have the right to expect “an effective and speedy” review of decisions restricting their content.

The letter concluded, “We ask the Government to withdraw the Bill and offer a new Bill which deals with our objections and provides explicit and effective protection for lawful religious expression, requires decision-makers and providers to have regard to freedom of religion and expression, ensures that the least restrictive reasonably effective measures are used, and excludes or substantially simplifies the obligations applying to genuinely low-risk religious and community websites.”