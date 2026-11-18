Group outside St George's Cathedral during #RedWednesday 2025 (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

On Wednesday churches around Britain will be illuminated red as a mark of respect and solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world.

The initiative, known as Red Wednesday, was first launched by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) a decade ago. This year the flagship event for the day will take place at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark.

As well as the red illuminations, the event will also feature light displays, live music and a Mass for persecuted Christians. The Mass is due to be led by Fr Firas Lutfi OFM, who ministered in Syria throughout its years-long civil war.

Also present will be Syrian religious sister Annie Demerjian, who is set to receive ACN’s “Courage to be Christian Award” for her ministry work in the war-torn country.

Red Wednesday has also gained some traction outside of the Catholic Church. On Thursday an Anglican Evensong service is due to take place at St Bartholomew the Great, Smithfield, and will include prayer for Christians facing persecution for their faith.

Last month ACN released the latest edition of its Persecuted and Forgotten? report. The report examines 18 countries that ACN considers to be of particular concern for Christians and covers the period from August 2024 to June 2026.

In the period covered, 10 of the countries saw a worsening of the situation for Christians, while none saw an improvement.

John Pontifex, ACN UK’s head of press and public affairs, said of the report, "Twenty years after we first launched Persecuted and Forgotten? we can say that the oppression of Christians remains a human rights catastrophe the world refuses to acknowledge.

"Persecution has become a huge, yet often hidden, factor driving entire communities from their homes, changing the religious demography of entire regions, especially in Africa. What will it take for the world to act?"