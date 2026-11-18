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Yet more evidence has emerged that abusive conversion therapy aimed at LGBT-identifying people simply does not happen at any significant scale.

The government is currently considering a controversial bill that would prohibit "abusive" conversion practices. Critics argue that abusive practices are already illegal and that such a bill is at best a sop to LGBT activists and at worst a significant threat to freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and to family and pastoral life.

A recent Telegraph report found that the government had quietly downsized the tender for a hotline to report abusive conversion therapy. Four years ago the tender estimated the hotline could receive as many as 15,000 calls a year. In the summer, the updated tender said operators should expect a maximum of 2,000 calls a year and possibly as few as 300.

Figures from Scotland were even smaller. A Freedom of Information request by The Christian Institute found that a similar helpline established by the Scottish government received an average of just one call a month in the last quarter of 2025, possibly from the same person. Figures for the rest of the year were unavailable.

Yet another data point has now become available following the testimony of Dr Lisa Morrison, who appeared in Parliament as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny process for the proposed bill.

As Chief Regulation and Standards Officer at the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP), Dr Morrison told MPs, “I speak from the view of an organisation with an accredited register - we’re not aware of any complaints that have solely focused or covered conversion practices.

“I would say - and clearly, I would hope - that was the result of our very firm stance on conversion practice.”

Also questioned by MPs was clinical psychologist Dr Anna Hutchinson, who said she had “never heard of any experience of abusive conversion practices as described by this bill”.

Dr Hutchinson was also quoted by Christian Concern as saying that practitioners would be “very afraid” as the bill’s definition of terms like “abuse” could only be clarified by court cases. The passage of the bill would effectively leave counsellors waiting to see who among them became the first “test case”.

While the government has attempted to ease concerns about what the bill would do in practice, opponents note that the content of the bill does not necessarily match these assurances.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director at The Christian Institute, said, “[Equalities Minister] Bridget Phillipson says the draft Conversion Practices Bill will outlaw people ‘forcibly, through abuse, being forced to change their sexual orientation’ ...

“It nowhere uses the term ‘force’ (And physical force would be illegal under existing law.) Her bill is a speech crime. And it’s attempt to create a new definition of ‘abuse’ has been condemned by lawyers for its vagueness.

"I wish ministers would talk about the bill they’ve actually produced rather than some fictional version that sounds good on the radio.”