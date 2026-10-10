UK Christians unite for nine days of prayer as National Week of Prayer enters third year

Bear Grylls is among the many Christians joining in the National Week of Prayer.

Christians from different denominations and traditions across the UK are coming together for nine days of collective prayer this October, as the National Week of Prayer (NWoP) returns for its third consecutive year.

Running from October 10 to 18, the initiative will see churches, Christian organisations and prayer networks host gatherings across the British Isles, with a shared focus on seeking God’s guidance for the nation, strengthening unity among believers and praying for spiritual renewal.

This year’s programme was organised around the theme, ‘Gather. Remember. Return,’ and encourages Christians to make prayer a greater priority in their daily lives and to intercede for their communities, families and workplaces as well as those in positions of influence.

According to organisers, events are planned in over 100 locations, ranging from small gatherings in homes and workplaces to larger meetings involving churches and Christian leaders.

A central event will take place on October 15 at the Royal Military Chapel, also known as the Guards’ Chapel, in London.

The service will bring together representatives from 10 areas of society, including public life, business, healthcare and the media, to pray for the country’s challenges and future. Those unable to attend in person will be able to participate through an online livestream.

Launched in 2024, the National Week of Prayer initially attracted around 20,000 participants, with organisers reporting increased engagement the following year.

NWoP coordinator Kamesh Flynn said the response since its launch had exceeded expectations.

Reflecting on the movement’s growth, she said: “What we hadn’t anticipated was how deeply people were longing for a moment like this to pause, to gather with others and to lift up our nation with one voice.

“Reminiscent of when the king called the nation, those in and outside of church, to pray for miracles during troubled times, we have seen collective faith rise once more for our beloved nation.

“The National Week of Prayer is becoming part of our annual rhythm, and a symbol of how returning to the Lord as a nation can renew our unity.”

The campaign has attracted support from a broad range of Christian organisations, representing evangelical, Catholic, charismatic and other church traditions.

Among those involved are Open Doors UK & Ireland, Premier, CARE, Stewardship, Christians in Government, Christians in Parliament, Christian Medical Fellowship, Christians in Media and Home for Good/Safe Families.

Public figures including adventurer Bear Grylls and BBC Radio 1 presenter Swarzy have also lent their support, alongside leaders working in government, business, media and the church.

Grylls, who has supported the initiative since its launch, also features in a short promotional video encouraging Christians to turn to prayer amid life’s challenges.

“Life is full of adventure,” he said in the video. “It’s also full of battles, and over the years, I’ve learnt that strength - real strength - often starts when we get down on our knees.”

He added: “During this National Week of Prayer … speak to the One Who’d been writing that story all along.”

Also in the video, Lt Col Simon from Defence Christian Network drew a parallel with the Second World War, when King George VI called the nation to prayer in 1940 as British troops faced imminent destruction at Dunkirk.

The Chair of the London Mission Collective, Andy Frost, welcomed the initiative, saying: “Christians are involved in so much good work, but this week is a poignant reminder that everything we do needs to be underpinned in prayer. To see the change we want to see in society requires a move of God in us and through us.”

Janie Oliver, CEO of Christian charity Stewardship, highlighted the pressures facing churches, charities and community organisations.

“Prayer reminds us that we were never meant to carry these burdens alone,” she said. “It reorients our hearts towards God, renews our perspective and strengthens us for the work He has called us to do.”

She continued: “That’s why I’m delighted to support the National Week of Prayer. At a time when our communities, churches and charities face significant challenges, there is something deeply powerful about Christians across the UK coming together in humility and unity to seek God’s wisdom, provision and renewal.”

Beyond organised services, the campaign is encouraging individuals to take part wherever they are, including by meeting in small groups, praying with colleagues or incorporating the initiative into existing church activities.

Participants will also have access to a nine-day prayer plan through the YouVersion Bible App, offering daily guidance on praying for different areas of society.

A dedicated ‘Ten Spheres’ podcast series has also been made available, featuring discussions and prayer prompts relating to issues affecting public life and communities across the country.

Christians wishing to take part can find information about local gatherings, register their own events and access prayer resources through the official National Week of Prayer website.

Reflecting the wider vision behind the initiative, Flynn concluded in the promotional video: “We all sense there's more. We want to seek the peace and prosperity of our nation. We want to see a society transformed. We want to see God’s kingdom come. Here, on Earth, as in heaven.”