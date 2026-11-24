Said Abdelrazek (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom)

Six US lawmakers have asked Egypt’s president to free a Christian convert who has been detained for more than a year and could face the death penalty.

In a letter to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the lawmakers called for Said Abdelrazek to be released immediately and for all charges against him to be dropped.

The letter, which was also sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was organised by Congressman Riley Moore of West Virginia and signed by five other lawmakers, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

It comes ahead of Abdelrazek’s next hearing on 8 December.

According to the letter, prosecutors intend to seek the maximum penalty, which could mean 25 years in prison or execution.

The letter asks el-Sisi for an update on Abdelrazek’s condition, citing allegations from his lawyers that he was tortured in detention and denied adequate medical care.

Abdelrazek converted from Islam to Christianity in 2018 and left Egypt for Russia the following year, where he sought asylum on religious grounds. He was forcibly returned to Egypt in 2024 and detained for about 10 days, during which he was unable to contact his family or a lawyer, according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Egyptian authorities detained him again in July 2025 after he posted about his Christian faith online. Prosecutors charged him with contempt for Islam, joining a banned terrorist organisation, inciting unrest and spreading false information. The lawmakers said the charges stemmed from his posts about his faith and his efforts to change his officially registered religion.

The lawmakers said Abdelrazek's case “appears to be part of an increasing pattern of Egyptian local authorities using blasphemy and counter-terror laws to target Christians and other religious minorities for their peaceful religious practice and speech".

The letter points to other cases, including that of Augustinos Samaan, a Christian scholar and YouTuber sentenced to five years in prison after publishing videos about his faith.

The lawmakers have asked Rubio to make both cases a priority.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is supporting Abdelrazek, welcomed the letter and added its voice to calls for his release.

Kelsey Zorzi, senior counsel and vice-president of international advocacy at ADF, said:

“Egypt’s own constitution promises freedom of belief, and its international obligations demand it. Instead, the state is punishing conversion and using the courts as a weapon.

“Every day Said stays behind bars, Egypt shows it is willing to jail people for their faith.

“We urge Egypt to honour its commitments to religious freedom by releasing him without further delay and resolving to do the same for others like him who have also been unjustly punished for their beliefs.”