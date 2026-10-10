Proposed SNP conversion therapy ban could 'weaken trust' within the home

Staff writer
therapy, counselling, conversion therapy, mental health
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Catholic Church in Scotland has warned that a planned ban on so-called 'conversion therapy' could serve to sow division within families and “weaken trust within the home”.

The warning from the Catholic Parliamentary Office (CPO) comes in response to a motion at the party conference of the governing SNP.

The statement reiterated the view of many critics of proposed bans across the UK that existing law already prohibits abuse within counselling and therapy settings.

The SNP motion “proposes a prohibition of exceptional breadth”, the CPO said, impacting on family, religious and healthcare settings. The proposals even extend to situations in which a person has specifically sought assistance with issues like sexuality or gender identity.

“Such an approach risks treating ordinary conversations, conscientious guidance and supportive care as suspect simply because they engage questions of identity, relationships, faith or personal conduct," it said.

The CPO added that parents and carers were responsible for the care of their children and this involved not only support and reassurance but also boundary setting and encouraging reflection.

“A broadly framed ban could create uncertainty about whether a parent may ask questions, encourage patience, seek professional advice or discuss the family’s moral and religious convictions without fear that such conversations might later be characterised as unlawful," it said.

“This uncertainty could weaken trust within the home. Children and young people benefit when they can speak openly with those who know and love them best, without family members feeling compelled either to affirm immediately every stated view or to withdraw from sensitive discussion altogether.”

The statement also affirmed that those in pastoral ministry were called to “listen without condemnation” but should also be free to give honest and compassionate advice or care, in line with the teachings of their faith.

If there must be a new law, the CPO said it should include “clear protections for freedom of thought, conscience and religion, freedom of expression, private and family life, and the voluntary giving and receiving of pastoral care”.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
When ‘my truth’ replaces the truth
When ‘my truth’ replaces the truth

We live in changing times, where feelings about how we “identify” now hold more authority than facts.

Christian pro-life volunteer denies five fresh charges in abortion buffer zone case
Christian pro-life volunteer denies five fresh charges in abortion buffer zone case

A Christian charity volunteer has pleaded not guilty to five charges of breaching an abortion clinic buffer zone in Birmingham, as her lawyers challenge whether the prosecution should proceed.

Can we really think ourselves happy?
Can we really think ourselves happy?

There is growing evidence that people living with neglected tropical diseases, including leprosy, experience significantly higher rates of depression and anxiety, with discrimination and social exclusion among the factors contributing to this burden.

Proposed SNP conversion therapy ban could 'weaken trust' within the home
Proposed SNP conversion therapy ban could 'weaken trust' within the home

Parents and pastors may be required by law to affirm only one view.