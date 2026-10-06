Blackburn Cathedral puts the Bible where it belongs

(Photo: St Paul's Cathedral)

In hosting an exhibition to mark 500 years since William Tyndale’s English New Testament was first printed, Blackburn Cathedral is doing what the principal church in a Church of England diocese should be doing.

Blackburn is not the only C of E cathedral to host an exhibition celebrating the work of the pioneer English Bible translator and Christian martyr. St Paul’s Cathedral in London and Chester Cathedral are also hosting anniversary exhibitions.

But conspicuously Canterbury Cathedral where new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, was installed in March is not. Last year it held an exhibition of “disruptive graffiti” on its walls and pillars to express the religious doubts of members of “marginalised communities”.

Launched at the beginning of September, the Tyndale exhibition in Blackburn Cathedral runs until November. It brims with enthusiasm.

“Welcome to Tyndale500,” the first stand declares. “500 years since Tyndale’s English New Testament was first printed, explore the turbulent world of Tudor England, the extraordinary story of William Tyndale, his translation and use of technology.”

Visitors are encouraged to “learn about Tyndale, the challenge he faced, why it mattered, and how translation of Scripture from original biblical languages into clear, living English had such a global impact, still felt today".

The stand titled “His legacy lives on” declares: “Tyndale died a criminal. Yet within a few years his forbidden translation had become the foundation of every English Bible, read aloud in every parish church. It has shaped the faith and speech of English speakers ever since.”

Tyndale was executed in 1536 in what is now Belgium. His famous last words were a prayer for the King of England, Henry VIII, who had banned English Bibles from his realm, insisting that the Word of God be read exclusively in Latin. “Lord, open the King of England’s eyes,” Tyndale said before he was strangled at the stake and then burned.

The legacy stand says: “Tyndale’s dying prayer was answered almost at once. In 1539, less than three years after his execution, Henry VIII authorised an English Bible, the Great Bible, and ordered a copy for every parish church in the land.

“Much of it was Tyndale’s own work, quietly carried into the new edition. When the King James Version appeared in 1611, it kept Tyndale’s words as well: about eight words in every ten of its New Testament are Tyndale’s.”

This exhibition is hugely educational for school children visiting the cathedral. In fact, Blackburn Diocese, which covers most of Lancashire, is hosting a “Translating Scripture: Engaging children with the Bible in school” conference at the cathedral on October 15.

The cathedral says: “Blackburn Diocese Board of Education, in partnership with Blackburn Cathedral, invites primary teachers, RE leads, and those who plan collective worship to a morning conference at Blackburn Cathedral helping you engage children with the Bible.”

Graham Tomlin, former Bishop of Kensington, now director of the Centre for Cultural Witness in London, is the keynote speaker.

The decision to host exhibitions in C of E cathedrals lies with their Chapters, led by their Deans. But the culture of a diocese is shaped for better or worse by its Bishop. It is a credit to the Bishop of Blackburn since 2023, Philip North, that the cathedral is celebrating William Tyndale’s New Testament translation.

Blackburn Cathedral, which is celebrating its centenary this year, has been through some troubles recently. Last year Bishop North announced that its Dean, Peter Howell-Jones, had been suspended from his post pending the outcome of a complaint against him under the C of E’s Clergy Discipline Measure. Interim Dean, Andrew Horsfall, is now leading the Chapter.

Alongside the Tyndale exhibition, the cathedral is hosting a reading of the whole Bible titled “Cover to Cover” from October 4 to 7. “Hundreds of voices from across the diocese are each delivering a 15-minute passage during this non-stop Bible reading which forms part of our centenary celebrations,” the cathedral says.

Holy Scripture has been central in Anglican public worship as shaped by the Book of Common Prayer since the 16th Century Reformation, which Tyndale helped to bring about in England. Congratulations to Blackburn Cathedral for honouring the English Bible with such a vibrant exhibition.

Julian Mann, a former Church of England vicar, is an evangelical journalist based in Lancashire.