Winnie-the-Pooh centenary marked with new Christian reflection resources for schools

Winnie the Pooh Winnie the Pooh/Facebook

Church schools are being invited to explore Christian values through the much-loved stories of Winnie-the-Pooh as part of new resources produced to mark the character’s 100th anniversary.

The Dioceses of Winchester and Portsmouth have created a set of nine classroom reflection cards drawing together passages from Alan Alexander Milne’s ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ stories with Bible verses, prayers and questions designed to encourage children to consider how Christian values can shape everyday life.

The resources coincide with the centenary of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh,’ first published in 1926, and focus on nine themes: friendship, kindness and compassion, gratitude, grace, courage and trust, patience, joy, hope and forgiveness.

According to accompanying teacher notes, the cards bring together “original extracts from A.A. Milne’s books with related Bible verses” and can be used for individual classroom reflections, as the basis for Collective Worship, in centenary-related curriculum work or to deepen children’s understanding of their school values.

Each card takes a familiar moment or saying from the Hundred Acre Wood and connects it with a Christian teaching.

The friendship resource, for example, begins with Eeyore’s observation, “After all, one can’t complain. I have my friends,” alongside Pooh’s reflection that exciting experiences mean little if there is nobody with whom to share them.

The card links the theme with Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 and Proverbs 17:17 and encourages children to consider how they can show kindness and love to their own friends.

Kindness and compassion are explored through Eeyore’s remark that “a little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”

The accompanying reflection stresses that kindness does not need to involve grand gestures, saying: “Often it is the small things that matter most.”

Children are encouraged to consider simple actions such as giving somebody a compliment or including them in a game.

“The Bible teaches us that kindness is not just something we do occasionally; it is a way of living and treating others, every day,” the card states.

Other cards draw Christian lessons from some of the characters’ more vulnerable moments.

A section on courage and trust recalls Piglet facing the frightening prospect of being pulled upwards by a piece of string and Pooh reassuring him, “I’ll stand underneath.”

The resource tells children: “Piglet knew that courage does not mean never being scared. Courage means doing the right thing and facing challenges even when we feel nervous.”

It then connects the story with Joshua 1:9 and Psalm 56:3, encouraging them to trust both those who care for them and God when facing difficulties.

The everyday humour of the stories is also used to explore patience and joy.

Rabbit’s willingness to repeat himself after Pooh explains that he had “a small piece of fluff in my ear” is linked with St Paul’s instruction in Ephesians 4:2 to be patient and bear with one another in love.

Meanwhile, the creation of Poohsticks becomes an illustration of finding happiness in ordinary life.

The reflection tells pupils that “joy is often hidden in ordinary moments” and encourages them to notice the small blessings around them, alongside Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Hope is represented by Milne’s image of a river continuing towards its destination without hurrying or giving up.

The card pairs the line, “There is no hurry. We shall get there some day,” with passages from Romans about perseverance and hope, encouraging children facing setbacks with Owl’s practical advice to “keep going, keep trying, and keep hoping.”

The final reflection turns to forgiveness through Milne’s poem ‘Forgiven,’ from his 1927 collection ‘Now We Are Six.’

The resource acknowledges that forgiveness can be difficult and makes clear that it “does not mean that what happened was okay,” instead describing it as “letting go of hurt feelings and giving someone another chance.”

It links the lesson with Ephesians 4:32 and its call for Christians to forgive others as God forgave them in Christ.