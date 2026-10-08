UK ranks seventh globally for daily Bible App use as searches for anxiety and hope rise

(Photo: YouVersion)

The UK has ranked seventh in the world for daily Bible App engagement, as new figures from YouVersion suggest growing numbers of people are turning to Scripture for reassurance, guidance and spiritual support.

YouVersion said daily use across its Family of Apps increased by more than 13% compared with 2025, with 18.5 million people worldwide using the app each day.

The rise in engagement has outpaced growth in downloads.

After passing 1 billion installs last November, the organisation said a further 160 million installations were recorded during 2026.

Search behaviour within the app also points to some of the concerns occupying users.

“Anxiety,” “hope” and “healing” were among the most common search terms this year, while “Psalm 91” was the single most searched-for term.

YouVersion founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald said the searches showed that many people were looking to the Bible as they wrestled with personal questions.

“Over the past year, we’ve been encouraged by how many people are turning to Scripture for answers to their questions,” he said.

The figures have been released ahead of the second Global Bible Month, which will take place throughout November.

The initiative united churches, Christian organisations, Bible societies and publishers, with participating partners including Alpha, 24-7 Prayer, Bible Society and Tearfund.

A key part of the initiative is a month-long challenge inviting participants to spend time with the Bible each day throughout November, in print or online.

Almost 3 million people worldwide registered when the challenge was launched last year.

YouVersion said engagement was particularly strong in Britain, where 47% of all badges awarded during 2025 for sustained Bible engagement were earned during Global Bible Month in November.

The organisation is also planning public displays in several major cities during November.

Scripture will appear at Piccadilly Circus in London, as well as Times Square in New York and Osaka’s Dotonbori district.

Christian organisations including The Chosen, BibleProject and 24-7 Prayer are expected to feature in the campaign.

The London activity comes as YouVersion prepares to establish a new UK hub aimed at strengthening partnerships with churches and ministries.

Erin Gardner, who will lead the hub, commented: “There is an undeniable interest in faith and spirituality across the UK, and the engagement that YouVersion’s Family of Bible Apps continues to receive is a testament to that trend.

“Even the most-searched terms across 2026 speak to how people are turning to Scripture for answers, comfort and reassurance.”

This year’s challenge will include a new feature allowing participants to follow their progress and see how friends are getting on alongside them.

“Global Bible Month is our chance to celebrate that and invite even more people to experience it for themselves, whether that's reading the Bible in their heart language for the first time or joining millions in the 30-Day Bible Challenge,” Gruenewald said.

“It’s amazing to see how God is working through our global partners, local churches and individual believers to reach more people with His Word.”

Similarly, Mrs Gardner said: “Global Bible Month is an amazing way to celebrate the Bible, and it's great that we can even do that publicly through our activation in Piccadilly Circus this year.”

YouVersion currently provides around 3,800 Bible versions in 2,400 languages and works with over 45,000 churches, ministries and content partners around the world, including over 1,300 in the UK.

The organisation said some of its strongest engagement is coming from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

It is expanding its network of regional hubs in response, with an existing presence in countries including Brazil, Kenya and Mexico and the UK hub due to join them.