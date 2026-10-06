Rights groups call for review of laws impacting free speech

Staff writer
conversations, communication, free speech, dialogue, thoughts, words, speech
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The head of the Free Speech Union has said that critics of “the excesses of the trans rights movement” account for the largest share of people needing his group's help. 

Lord Young was responding in the Daily Mail to a report by Big Brother Watch (BBW) that demanded an independent review into laws impacting free speech. According to BBW 62,000 people in Britain were arrested under “vaguely defined” communications laws between 2021 and 2025. Of these, 12,292 were convicted.

The report also takes issue with government attempts to determine which media are “trustworthy” in an attempt to combat “misinformation”, particularly from potentially hostile states.

“Pointing to regimes such as Russia and Iran paints a frightening picture of the disinformation threat - but there is a serious risk that tactics used by the government to fight information wars against Kremlin-backed troll farms could be used to counter what Whitehall sees as mis/disinformation domestically - effectively Brits being wrong online.”

BBW said in a letter to Andy Burnham that there is a “free speech crisis” thanks to the use of “excessively broad” and “poorly defined” online safety laws.

Lord Young, for his part, said, “We’ve defended over 6,500 people since 2020, many of them arrested for social media posts. By far the biggest category in our case database is labelled ‘sex and gender’ – people who’ve got into trouble for criticising the excesses of the trans rights movement.”

He added, “People daren’t say what they think for fear they’ll get a knock on their door by a couple of plainclothes officers wearing rainbow lanyards.”

In related news, a recent poll by More In Common found that a majority of people in Britain (54 per cent) believe that the government does indeed protect free speech, but only when it agrees with the speech in question.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Blackburn Cathedral puts the Bible where it belongs
Blackburn Cathedral puts the Bible where it belongs

Blackburn Cathedral’s celebration of William Tyndale highlights the Bible’s central place in Anglican worship.

Anglican bishop reminds world that Ebola is still gripping DRC
Anglican bishop reminds world that Ebola is still gripping DRC

Ignorance and poverty have compounded the effects of Ebola.

Rights groups call for review of laws impacting free speech
Rights groups call for review of laws impacting free speech

The government supports your right to agree with it.

Scottish Greens' call for total decriminalisation of abortion denounced
Scottish Greens' call for total decriminalisation of abortion denounced

The Greens have called upon the SNP government to move forward with the recommendations of the Scottish Abortion Law Reform Expert Group.