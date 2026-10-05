Former priest Chris Brain convicted of rape as Church review set to begin

Chris Brain (Photo: Crown Prosecution Service)

Former Church of England priest Chris Brain has been convicted of rape and four counts of indecent assault following a retrial.

The conviction led to renewed apologies from the Bishop of Sheffield and confirmation that an independent safeguarding review will now begin.

Brain, 69, who founded the Nine O’Clock Service in Sheffield, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court on Friday. The verdicts bring his total convictions to 22.

He had been convicted of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women in August 2025, but the original jury could not agree on five other charges. Those offences, involving four women, were considered during the five-week retrial.

The Nine O’Clock Service attracted young worshippers through live music and nightclub-style events during the 1980s and 1990s. Brain was accused of exploiting his religious authority by making women believe that refusing his sexual demands would mean they were failing as Christians.

In a statement following the verdict, the Bishop of Sheffield, Dr Pete Wilcox, commended the women who gave evidence.

“My first thoughts today are with the women whose courage brought this retrial to a conclusion. They have now given evidence, in full, not once but twice. It is unfortunate that that was necessary, and I am acutely conscious of the cost it has had for them,” he said.

Wilcox also recognised the distress experienced by others outside the criminal proceedings and renewed his apology.

He continued, “Last year I offered an unreserved apology for the abuse of power and leadership that took place within the Nine O’Clock Service. Today’s verdict adds to that same picture, and my apology stands in full.”

An independent Safeguarding Practice Review commissioned last year had been postponed to avoid interfering with the retrial. It will examine how the Church responded at the time.

“With today’s verdict, that review will now begin, and I remain committed to seeing it through, and to acting on its findings,” Wilcox said.

Brain was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.