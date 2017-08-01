'Justice League' release date news: Henry Cavill's mustache causing post-production issues?

"Justice League" will be arriving at the end of the year but because of reshoots, producers of the superhero film have their hands full trying to meet the deadline.

It all started back in May when Joss Whedon ("The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron") stepped in and took over the director's chores from Zack Snyder who reportedly had to leave the project because of his daughter Autumn's death. With most of the principal photography done, the new director was there to reshoot scenes if any touch-ups were needed as well as shoot new parts that would better connect scenes.

However, because of the number of reshoots needed, the cost of production reportedly ballooned to upwards of $25 million and caused scheduling conflicts among the cast including Henry Cavill who plays Superman/Clark Kent.

Cavill is currently shooting Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible 6" where he sports a mustache in the movie. Reshooting scenes for "Justice League" would require him to get rid of the mustache because Kent is clean-shaven in the superhero film.

However, Paramount does not want Cavill to shave his mustache as it will prove to be a problem later on if he wears a fake one. "Mission: Impossible 6" director Christopher McQuarrie explained, "In exactly one year you'll understand. The only way to keep a fake 'stache on Henry Cavill would be a liberal dose of staples." He hinted that Cavill would be required to do action scenes and a fake mustache would be problematic and come off easily.

Therefore, Warner Bros. Pictures has to shell out money to digitally remove Cavill's mustache in post-production and adhere to the demands of Paramount. As such, Cavill will be shooting scenes as Superman with a real mustache though it will be digitally shaved off using visual effects.

"Justice League" will premiere in theaters on Friday, Nov. 17.